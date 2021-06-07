The Results of a Preclinical Trial Demonstrating the Benefits of Inhaled Pherecydes Pharma Phages in Treating Ventilation-associated Pneumonia Have Been Published in the Prestigious British Journal of Pharmacology

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 – ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that the British Journal of Pharmacology, an international peer-reviewed medical journal, has published the results of a preclinical trial undertaken with the phages of Pherecydes Pharma in animal models of pneumonia due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa .

The article, entitled “Inhaled bacteriophage therapy in a porcine model of pneumonia caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa during mechanical ventilation”, details the results obtained with Pherecydes Pharma’s anti-P. aeruginosa phages during the preclinical study undertaken in partnership with the Research Center for Respiratory Diseases (UMR INSERM-University of Tours U1100) and partly funded by the Defense Innovation Agency (DIA). The phages were administered:

intranasally in a murine model;

by nebulization (inhalation) in a porcine model.

The published results, also presented in April at the 6th Annual Inhalation and Respiratory Drug Delivery Congress, show a major impact when phages are delivered locally or by nebulization:

a 100% reduction in the mortality rate in mice with a single intranasal delivery;

a 97% reduction in the pulmonary bacterial load in pigs following two deliveries by inhalation.

Pherecydes Pharma has already carried out a number of preclinical studies with anti-P. aeruginosa phages in respiratory tract infection models and obtained extremely positive results. The Company is planning to make these phages available to hospitals in France within the framework of an Early Access Program (EAP) in the second half of 2021 and to initiate Phase I/II clinical development in respiratory indications within the next two years.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, states: “We are very pleased with this publication in the prestigious British Journal of Pharmacology. As well as greater recognition among our peers, it also underlines the growing interest in phage therapy within the international medical community. Given the solidity of the preclinical data we have obtained to date, we are confident in the clinical potential of our anti-P. aeruginosa phages and their ability to meet the needs of patients with Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia, a pathology that is seeing a substantial increase notably as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic”.