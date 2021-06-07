Arkema Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of
Total number of
Voting Right
(including shares
held by the
Company)
Total number of
Voting Right
(excluding shares
held by the
Company)
May 31, 2021
76,736,476
87,237,387
86,665,238
