IMAC Holdings Introduces The Back Space - First In-Store Chiropractic and Spinal Care Location within Walmart

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”) announces the launch of its partnership with Walmart through the opening of its first “ The Back Space ” retail healthcare center specializing in chiropractic and spinal care services.

IMAC’s The Back Space, which is directly within a Walmart retail store, delivers chiropractic adjustments, nerve and muscle stimulation, and percussion tool therapies for soft tissue recovery, muscle relaxation, and spinal wellness. Services will be offered on a walk-in and appointment basis, priced at $25 per treatment, with memberships available for $65 per month that are valid at any The Back Space location. Each location will accept payment in credit, cash, and Venmo. More information can be found at www.back.co.

“We’re on a mission to help our customers live better; partnering with The Back Space gives us the opportunity to do just that,” said Darryl Spinks, Sr. Director, Walmart Services.

“We are thrilled to partner with Walmart in bringing IMAC’s high care standards to our new brand, The Back Space. We look forward to serving Walmart customers who may have neglected spinal health and wellness because it was inconvenient or too costly,” commented Jeffrey Ervin, CEO of IMAC Holdings. “The initial pilot of The Back Space within Walmart is an efficient use of space and capital, allowing both the retailer and our subsidiary to benefit from opportunities generated through cross traffic.”

According to the United States Chiropractic Association, back pain is the single leading cause of disability worldwide and is the most common reason reported for missed work. A study in the journal, Neurologic Clinics, estimated that up to 80% of the population will experience back pain at some point in their lives, regardless of age, gender, or economics.1 In fact, back pain is the third most common reason for doctor visits, behind skin disorders and osteoarthritis. While most people with lower back pain recover, reoccurrence is common and could become chronic and disabling for a small percentage of people. Lower-back pain costs Americans at least $50 billion in health care costs each year and rises to more than $100 billion after factoring in lost wages and decreased productivity.2