Societe Generale shares and voting rights as of 31 May 2021
07.06.2021
Name of issuer: Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of
1,066,714,367.50 euros
Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris
|Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations
|Date
|
Number of shares
composing current
share capital
|
Total number of
voting rights
|31st May 2021
|853,371,494
|
Gross: 920,334,521
