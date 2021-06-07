 
checkAd

Portfolio Update (Correction)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 18:06  |  63   |   |   

Downing FOUR VCT plc (the “Company”)
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
7 June 2021
Portfolio Update (Correction)

The announcement issued by the Company on 3 June 2021 at 15:47 contained an error in respect of the increase in value of the Company’s holdings in Arecor Therapeutics plc on its admission to AIM. The correct figures for the increase in value of the Company’s holdings were 0.7p per Generalist Share and 6.3p per Healthcare Share (not 0.9p and 8.0p as originally stated). This equates to increases of 1.0% and 9.0% in the NAV of the Generalist Shares and Healthcare Shares (not 1.3% and 11.4% as originally stated).

The full corrected text of the 3 June 2021 announcement is as follows:

The Directors of the Company are pleased to report that Generalist and Healthcare Share portfolio company, Arecor Therapeutics (“Arecor”), has today (3 June 2021) had its ordinary shares admitted to trading on AIM. The admission follows a successful £20.0 million placing of new shares at a price of 226 pence per ordinary share (the “placing price”).

Based on the placing price, the values of the Company’s Generalist and Healthcare Share pools’ holdings in Arecor have increased by approximately 0.7p per Generalist Share and 6.3p per Healthcare Share (based on shares in issue at 28 February 2021, being the date of the latest NAVs announced by the Company). This is equivalent to increases of 1.0% and 9.0% in the unaudited NAVs of the Generalist and Healthcare Share pools respectively, as at 28 February 2021.

Enquiries:
Grant Whitehouse
Downing LLP
Company Secretary
020 7630 4333





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Portfolio Update (Correction) Downing FOUR VCT plc (the “Company”)LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR957 June 2021Portfolio Update (Correction) The announcement issued by the Company on 3 June 2021 at 15:47 contained an error in respect of the increase in value of the Company’s holdings …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board