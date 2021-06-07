WISeKey Completes Integration of arago’s AI Capabilities with its Semiconductor Manufacturing

WISeKey’s Swiss cybersecurity IoT together with German Artificial Intelligence leader arago, blends AI, IoT and cybersecurity into a trusted IoT European platform.

Geneva, Switzerland – June 7, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company today announced that has completed the integration of arago’s AI capabilities with its semiconductor manufacturing. The combination is very powerful as AI could allow semiconductor companies to capture 40 to 50 percent of total value from the technology stack, representing the best opportunity they've had in decades. Storage will experience the highest growth, but semiconductor companies will capture most value in compute, memory, and networking.

“WISeKey has been selected by global companies as their digital trust partner,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. “Our semiconductors are massively used in many sensitive applications that require not only a unique technology expertise but also a perfect supply chain. With the integration of arago we can provide to our customers an end-to-end AIoT solution that integrates semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, Artificial Intelligence, and a data cloud to deliver to customers a unique offering to power innovation and digital transformation. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology, AI and IoT network, data will be collected in HIRO where it can be processed and through automation acted upon in real time in a highly secure environment. We are again demonstrating reactivity and agility to provide our customers with the best business continuity despite the current chaotic semiconductor crisis.”

Since the WISeKey acquisition of arago early this year, the combined teams worked closely to implement the first ever end-to-end AIoT platform resulting from the groundbreaking combination of their industry leading products: arago’s AI based Knowledge Automation and Data platform HIRO and WISeKey’s cybersecurity, European Root of Trust and IoT/semiconductors technologies. Using WISeKey’s cybersecurity technology and IoT network, data will be collected in HIRO where it can be processed and through automation acted upon in real time in a highly secure environment.