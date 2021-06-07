 
Amid Rising Discrimination in Global Pandemic, Open to All and Leading Retailers Develop Inclusive Retail Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
As tensions run high and retailers are asked to enforce safety measures due to the global pandemic, frontline workers often can face the brunt of customer frustration, which can often manifest in racist or discriminatory ways. While retailers have long trained its employees to respect and serve a diverse customer base, now customers are being asked to join as part of the solution. Today, Open to All announced its groundbreaking initiative, Inclusive Retail, a campaign that puts tools and resources in the hands of businesses and customers alike to ensure the inclusion, safety, and acceptance of those on the frontlines of retail: floor staff and sales associates. The project is a collaboration between Open to All and nonprofit partners Hollaback! and the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) and corporate partners Ascena Retail, American Eagle Outfitters, Capri Holdings, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Gap Inc., H&M, Michaels, Movado Group, Ralph Lauren, Sephora, and Tiffany & Company.

“Retailers are seeing an alarming rise in discrimination where floor staff are being targeted for who they are when enforcing safety measures. Given the rise in hate violence—which is at an all-time high—frontline workers are more vulnerable than ever,” said Emily May, co-founder and executive director of Hollaback! “We are working closely with businesses to address this crisis and we are thrilled to partner with Open to All to provide greater access to our resources.”

Open to All is a nonprofit nondiscrimination program that believes everyone should be welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, immigration status, religion or disability.

“The pandemic has highlighted the invaluable role of frontline workers, who over the past year have kept the economy open at great personal risk,” said Calla Devlin Rongerude, director of Open to All. “Our Inclusive Retail campaign works to make retail environments welcoming, safe and inclusive for employees as well as customers. We are excited to debut the Customer Pledge and Customer Action Center and invite consumers to learn more about how we all can make retail spaces safe and inclusive for all.”

The initiative offers two new resources: The Customer Action Center and the Open to All Inclusive Retail Business Toolkit. These resources were developed to support frontline workers, who are being asked to enforce public health and safety measures at the risk of potential hostility or discrimination. This is especially prevalent if the worker is a woman, person of color, person with disabilities, person of minority faith, or lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender (LGBT).

