Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|a)
|Name
|Owen Clarke
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director /PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer, at nil cost, of 32,000 shares in Admiral Group Plc to The Dashlight Foundation, a charitable foundation of which Owen and Jacqueline Clarke, are trustees.
|c)
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|32,000
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|N/A (Single Transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|4 June 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
|a)
|Name
|Jacqueline Clarke
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Wife of Non-Executive Director, Owen Clarke/ PCA
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Admiral Group Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer, at nil cost, of 3,300 shares in Admiral Group Plc to The Dashlight Foundation, a charitable foundation of which Owen and Jacqueline Clarke are trustees.
|c)
|Prices(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|3,300
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|N/A (Single Transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|4 June 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
