OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc): ILUS Acquisition, FireBug, Appoints India’s Largest Firefighting Vehicle and Equipment Manufacturer as Its Exclusive Distributor and an OEM Partner for India

NEW YORK, NY, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is an M&A company focused on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. Having already completed three acquisitions since January 2021, the company is also in the process of expanding its distribution networks and developing new partnerships for the increased uptake of its technology.  

FireBug’s Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Vijay Fire Vehicles (Vijay) is for the resale of all FireBug technology in India, where Vijay already maintains strong relationships with the government and private sector and holds numerous contracts for the ongoing supply of firefighting vehicles and equipment. An OEM Partnership Agreement has also been signed with Vijay which enables them to integrate components of FireBug’s core patented water mist technology into their own solutions for large projects and high-volume orders. 

FireBug and Vijay are also collaborating on the development of an all-electric rapid response firefighting vehicle for the Indian market. This vehicle is based on ILUS’ ERaptor Electric Utility Vehicle Platform. With pollution in India being a major concern for the Indian government, the shift towards electric vehicle solutions is taking place rapidly and the Vijay electric rapid response firefighting vehicle is already in high demand from the government, airports and manufacturing sectors in India. 

Managing Director of Vijay Fire Vehicles, Rajesh Salot, said the following of the partnership: “Vijay Fire Vehicles are very happy to have an association with FireBug for their products in India. We are putting FireBug’s product specifications to a lot of customers in India.”

Vijay is listed as a recommended supplier to the Indian Government and is in the process of adding all FireBug products to the Indian government’s purchasing portal, which will enable all government authorities and municipalities to purchase FireBug products at the click of a button. India has over 3,700 municipal bodies which are difficult for international manufacturers to infiltrate without a prominent partner and without being listed on the Indian government’s supplier portal. 

In partnership with Vijay, FireBug’s products have been undergoing rigorous testing and trials by various government departments in India, including the Mumbai Fire Service, which serves a population of over 20 million people in one of the world’s most congested and complex urban environments. With the products now approved and discussions underway regarding implementation, it is expected that the partnership with Vijay will deliver numerous government contracts for FireBug’s solutions. 

