 
checkAd

Alkame Launches Redesigned Website - CBDCoPacker.com

Autor: Accesswire
07.06.2021, 18:25  |  101   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the redevelopment and relaunch of its website, www.cbdcopacker.com . The new updated site has a clean design to …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the redevelopment and relaunch of its website, www.cbdcopacker.com . The new updated site has a clean design to better reflect Alkame's reemergence as a pioneer and leader within the explosive hemp and CBD infused food & beverage industry.

The Company was in the specialty food and beverage co-packing space and had the foresight to enter the hemp and CBD sector early on as a copacker, developer and private label manufacturer focusing on liquid-based food and beverage products with an emphasis in the beverage sector, around 2014. This sector over the past couple of years, has grown substantially.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. CEO, Robert Eakle stated: "We have set the standard for quality and compliance and now we have a new website that reflects our long history of pioneering health & wellness products."

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650709/Alkame-Launches-Redesigned-Website-- ...

Foto: Accesswire
Alkame Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alkame Launches Redesigned Website - CBDCoPacker.com LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the redevelopment and relaunch of its website, www.cbdcopacker.com . The new updated site has a clean design to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Settlement Agreement
Gold Mountain Receives Draft Mining Permit from the Ministry of Mines
Defi Ventures Inc. Announces Closing of $17.7 Million Financing and Name Change to Wonderfi
Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Joseph Holdings, ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Focus Financial Partners to Present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 US Financials, Payments & CRE ...
Rogue Update: Landscape Stone Sales continue through April and May, Extends Debt Facility
Gratomic Grants Stock Options
Infield Minerals Announces Completion of Qualifying Transaction
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Director Resignation
Naturally Splendid Secures 10-Year Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Rights To Popular Plant ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...