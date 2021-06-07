Entegris Expands Life Sciences Production Capacity and Capabilities

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today announced the expansion of its Life Sciences manufacturing facilities located in Billerica, MA; Bloomington, MN; and Logan, UT.

Entegris' Aramus critical fluid handling product line is used to produce and deliver vaccines worldwide like the COVID-19 vaccines. Photo credit: Entegris, Inc.

The expansions are part of Entegris’ capital expenditures plan to invest approximately $30 million in life sciences capacity and capabilities this year, in addition to the $10 million invested in 2020. The facilities will develop and manufacture bioprocessing assemblies, such as its Aramus critical fluid handling product line currently used to produce and deliver vaccines worldwide. The company anticipates hiring nearly 200 additional employees with engineering and production experience throughout 2021 to support increased demand for its products.

Entegris also has started development of its Life Sciences Technology Center located at its headquarters in Billerica, MA. The facility will be dedicated to providing application testing, process development, and solution demonstration services for bioprocess technologies including freeze, thaw, and filtration applications.

Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ president and chief executive officer, said the company recognized that it was a natural partner to the life sciences industry due to its expertise in complex manufacturing processes with their rigorous requirements for achieving high purity and high yields. Although Entegris began developing solutions specific to bioprocessing needs before the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has more recently used its significant capabilities in advanced manufacturing environments to rapidly mobilize and provide key support to biopharmaceutical companies in the race to safely develop, produce and distribute a vaccine.

“With more than 50 years of experience serving industries with complex specifications, we understand the importance of process stability, consistency, safety and speed in bioprocessing. Entegris’ life sciences solutions have proven to be invaluable to biopharmaceutical companies in successfully delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the global population. Our investment in expanding and developing facilities dedicated to life sciences capabilities further demonstrates the company's commitment to effectively serving this industry – now and in the future.”