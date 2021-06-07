 
checkAd

Directorate changes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 18:32  |  78   |   |   

Octopus Titan VCT plc

7 June 2021

Directorate Changes

Resignation of Mark Hawkesworth

Octopus Titan VCT plc (“the Company”) announces the resignation of Mark Hawkesworth as a Director of the Company with effect from the close of the 2021 Annual General Meeting which took place today.

John Hustler, Chairman of the Company, said “Mark has been with Octopus Titan since 2008 and over the years I have particularly valued his experience and advice. On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I would like to thank him for his many years working with us and wish him well in his retirement.”

Following Mr Hawkesworth’s resignation, Tom Leader has been appointed to act as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Appointment of Gaenor Bagley

Following a 30-year career in professional services, where she held a variety of leadership positions including at Board level, Gaenor now has a portfolio of Non-Executive Director roles.  Her other current roles include:

  • Non-Executive Director, Chair of Audit Committee, Chair of Remuneration Committee, Zopa Bank Ltd
  • Non-Executive Director, National Audit Office 
  • Chair TKAT Multi-Academy Trust. 
  • External Member of Council, Cambridge University 

The majority of Gaenor’s professional career has been as a M&A tax advisor with PwC as part of the tax practice. In 2011 she was appointed to the Executive Board of PwC UK to be Head of People, with responsibilities for developing the firm’s People and Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. Alongside this role she was the Global Head of Learning and Development, responsible for the development strategy for the PwC network firms. From July 2016 until her retirement in December 2017, Gaenor was Head of Corporate Purpose at PwC UK, leading on PwC’s Corporate Social Responsibility agenda.

Prior to joining PwC, Gaenor was a Corporate Finance Advisor at S.G. Warburg. She joined from EY, where she qualified as an accountant in 1989.

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to the appointment.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel:  020 7710 2800





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Directorate changes Octopus Titan VCT plc 7 June 2021 Directorate Changes Resignation of Mark Hawkesworth Octopus Titan VCT plc (“the Company”) announces the resignation of Mark Hawkesworth as a Director of the Company with effect from the close of the 2021 Annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
The RealReal Provides Business Update
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board