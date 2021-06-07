Directorate changes

Octopus Titan VCT plc (“the Company”) announces the resignation of Mark Hawkesworth as a Director of the Company with effect from the close of the 2021 Annual General Meeting which took place today.

John Hustler, Chairman of the Company, said “Mark has been with Octopus Titan since 2008 and over the years I have particularly valued his experience and advice. On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I would like to thank him for his many years working with us and wish him well in his retirement.”

Following Mr Hawkesworth’s resignation, Tom Leader has been appointed to act as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Appointment of Gaenor Bagley

Following a 30-year career in professional services, where she held a variety of leadership positions including at Board level, Gaenor now has a portfolio of Non-Executive Director roles. Her other current roles include:

Non-Executive Director, Chair of Audit Committee, Chair of Remuneration Committee, Zopa Bank Ltd

Non-Executive Director, National Audit Office

Chair TKAT Multi-Academy Trust.

External Member of Council, Cambridge University

The majority of Gaenor’s professional career has been as a M&A tax advisor with PwC as part of the tax practice. In 2011 she was appointed to the Executive Board of PwC UK to be Head of People, with responsibilities for developing the firm’s People and Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. Alongside this role she was the Global Head of Learning and Development, responsible for the development strategy for the PwC network firms. From July 2016 until her retirement in December 2017, Gaenor was Head of Corporate Purpose at PwC UK, leading on PwC’s Corporate Social Responsibility agenda.

Prior to joining PwC, Gaenor was a Corporate Finance Advisor at S.G. Warburg. She joined from EY, where she qualified as an accountant in 1989.

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to the appointment.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 7710 2800