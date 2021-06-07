 
checkAd

Aerogels IDTechEx Explores if China is Taking Over the Market Landscape

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 18:58  |  88   |   |   

BOSTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-volume production of silica aerogel products is not a new business. Despite being known since the 1930s, the adoption of the ultralightweight insulator has faced many false-starts across the 20th century; the commercial ramp-up has only been seen in the last two decades, but it has still not been the rapid profitable expansion model that many hoped. Realistically there have been two key companies: Aspen Aerogels, producing blankets via supercritical drying, and Cabot Corporation, producing granules via ambient pressure drying. The question is: Is the market landscape shifting?

IDTechEx report “Aerogels 2021-2031: Technologies, Markets and Players”

IDTechEx forecast the aerogel industry to exceed $700m by 2031. The market report "Aerogels 2021-2031: Technologies, Markets and Players" provides the most comprehensive overview of the industry including forecasts, end-use applications, profiles, and property and pricing benchmarking studies.

As with nearly all manufacturing of functional materials and beyond, there has been a shift to China, and the aerogel industry has been no exception.

Over the past 5 years, IDTechEx has observed the market share of production capacity from Chinese players rise from a relatively small proportion to over 50%. Production capacity is just one part of the story, but price reduction, demand, and utilization are all quickly following.

The market leader, Aspen Aerogels, based in the US has been fighting back; they are expanding their site and most notably were successful in filing lawsuits against two of the major Chinese manufacturers, Nano Tech Co and Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co, in North America and Europe for infringing on their IP. However, with a significant domestic market this has not perturbed the growth of the Chinese companies and with key patents from Aspen Aerogel due to expire this battle is expected to continue.

There are more than 20 notable aerogel companies based in China, all of whom have been formed since 2014. The key players are Nano Tech Co and Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co, but many more are rapidly gaining traction with IBIH being the standout amongst these younger entrants, particularly for their expansion plans and traction, and relationships in the electric vehicle market. For more detail on all the manufacturers see the "Aerogels 2021-2031: Technologies, Markets and Players".

More competition is typically a good thing for an industry as end-users like to see multiple options, it can cause prices to decline, and increases the overall knowledge of the market, but as shown this can be at the expense of a lot of time and money spent defending IP. Looking at the patent landscape more broadly, a similar trend occurs to capacity installations. The number of aerogel patents is increasing with a particular rise from Chinese companies and academic institutes, see image. Over the past decade, there has been a large west-to-east shift in the top assignees with many notable North American companies having numerous now inactive patents.

China is not the only Asian country to see a rise in commercial aerogel activity; Japan, Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, and more have all been responding as the industry finally shifts from "material push" to "market pull".  

IDTechEx expects a more diverse industry to emerge over the next decade with new applications and key companies. With the increasing number in China, a large local demand, and an increasing amount of research and development, the epicenter of the aerogel industry could very easily shift from west to east in the next decade.

For more information on this report, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Aerogels, and for the full portfolio of IDTechEx research on numerous other advanced materials and emerging technologies please visit www.IDTechEx.com/research.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Media Contact:

Natalie Moreton
Digital Marketing Manager
press@IDTechEx.com 
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

IDTechEx Logo

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527630/Aerogels_IDTechEx.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aerogels IDTechEx Explores if China is Taking Over the Market Landscape BOSTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The high-volume production of silica aerogel products is not a new business. Despite being known since the 1930s, the adoption of the ultralightweight insulator has faced many false-starts across the 20th century; …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lucara Recovers 470 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Datagroup completes Volia Acquisition
Rising Health-Conscious Customer Pool Boosts Demand Opportunities for Nutrition bars Market Players: TMR
Device-as-a-Service Market worth $303.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
TYAN Delivers AI and Cloud Optimized Systems based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors at ...
Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR
Saudi Arabia E-Learning Market is expected to reach over USD 1 billion in terms of Revenue by 2025: Ken Research
Intento Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner
Sodim Reaches 82.75% Of Semapa's Voting Rights. Moving Closer Towards Objective Of Concentrating ...
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Amorepacific sets five sustainability management goals for 2030
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Medical Electrodes Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus