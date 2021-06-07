The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference
Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will participate in a virtual question-and-answer session at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference on Monday, June 14, 2021 at approximately 12:05 p.m. PT / 3:05 p.m. ET.
To watch the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.
