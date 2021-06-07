 
checkAd

Retractable Technologies, Inc. Announces Buyback Plan and Payment of All Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 18:45  |  61   |   |   

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a repurchase plan (the “Plan”) for up to $10 million of its Common Stock. Under the Plan, open market purchases of Retractable’s Common Stock may commence June 18, 2021 and may continue until June 18, 2022 at the latest. The Plan is structured to comply with Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Plan will be administered through an independent broker. The purchases under the Plan are subject to Rule 10b-18 limitations as well as certain price and market volume constraints specified in the Plan. Notwithstanding the terms of the Plan, the exact number of shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Plan is difficult to predict.

Thomas J. Shaw, President and CEO of Retractable, states, “Our management is embarking on purchasing the Company’s stock because - thanks to the dedication of our shareholders and continued efforts of our employees - the U.S. government has recognized (as has the medical community) that our technology provides a significant advantage in terms of eliminating waste of vital and costly medications and helps prevent the unnecessary spread of infectious diseases. Under these established circumstances, we believe that the Company’s stock is significantly undervalued.”

The Board of Directors has also approved payment to its Class B Convertible Preferred shareholders of all current dividends, dividends in arrears, as well as dividends still owed to shareholders who converted their preferred stock in the past. While Retractable has made quarterly dividend payments to some of its preferred shareholders, it has never paid dividends to its Series III preferred shareholders or former Series IV or Series V preferred shareholders, many of whom purchased such shares over twenty years ago. The total amount authorized for dividends payable is $5,056,945. Of this amount, $39,050 is payable to Series II Class B Convertible Preferred shareholders, representing a dividend amount of $0.25 per share and cover amounts in arrears from April 1, 2021 though the date of conversion or June 30, 2021, whichever is applicable. The dividends will be paid on July 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 12, 2021. To Series III Class B Convertible Preferred shareholders, $4,086,704 will be paid, representing a dividend amount of $1.00 per share per year and cover amounts in arrears from the date of purchase though the date of conversion or June 30, 2021, whichever is applicable. To former Series IV Class B Convertible Preferred shareholders, $101,475 will be paid, representing a dividend amount of $1.00 per share per year and cover amounts in arrears from the date of purchase though the date of conversion. To former Series V Class B Convertible Preferred shareholders, $829,716 will be paid, representing a dividend amount of $0.32 per share per year and cover amounts in arrears from the date of purchase though the date of conversion.

Thomas J. Shaw, President and CEO of Retractable, states, “On behalf of the Company, we would like to thank the shareholders for their patience and dedication to our mission of providing safe products for healthcare workers.”

For more information on Retractable, including information about Common Stock repurchases scheduled to begin on June 18, 2021, visit its website at www.retractable.com.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Retractable's current views with respect to future events. Retractable believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are accurate. However, Retractable cannot assure you that such expectations will materialize. Actual future performance could differ materially from such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on all facets of logistics and operations, as well as costs, Retractable’s ability to complete capital improvements and ramp up domestic production in response to government agreements, potential tariffs, Retractable's ability to maintain liquidity; Retractable's maintenance of patent protection; Retractable's ability to maintain favorable third party manufacturing and supplier arrangements and relationships; foreign trade risk; Retractable's ability to access the market; production costs; the impact of larger market players in providing devices to the safety market; and other risks and uncertainties that are detailed from time to time in Retractable's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Retractable Technologies, Inc. Announces Buyback Plan and Payment of All Dividends Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a repurchase plan (the “Plan”) for up to $10 million of its Common Stock. Under the Plan, open market purchases of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
Skillsoft and Churchill Capital Corp II Announce Skillsoft’s Post-Closing Executive Leadership ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(20) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...