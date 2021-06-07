Coupang Founder Bom Kim Joins CEOs of Starbucks, P&G, Mastercard, IBM, Cisco and Airbnb at FORTUNE Global Forum

Kim will be joined by other global industry leaders such as Starbucks President and CEO, Kevin Johnson, Procter & Gamble Chairman, President, and CEO, David Taylor, Airbnb Co-Founder and CEO, Brian Chesky and Cisco Systems Chairman and CEO, Chuck Robbins.

Coupang today announced that founder and CEO Bom Kim will be a mainstage speaker at the 2021 FORTUNE Global Forum , which brings together the world’s top business leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the key issues shaping global business.

This year’s forum will be held from June 8 to 9, 2021 and will focus on “Leadership Redefined.” Speakers will share the leadership lessons they have learned following the most disruptive period in modern history, with a view towards tackling the current global challenges and building a better future.

In “Innovating E-Commerce: A View from Korea,” Kim will share his thoughts on how a culture of customer centricity has helped Coupang set a new global standard for e-commerce, one that embraces technology and innovation to adapt to the most pressing issues of today while laying a sustainable foundation for the long term. Key to this model is a commitment to not just improving the customer experience but also addressing the issues that customers care about most, including environmental sustainability, workplace fairness, and support of small businesses.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Founded in 2010, Coupang has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

