LTNC Takeover Industries Enters into Endorsement Deal with NFL Jacksonville Jaguars Chris Manhertz

ATLANTA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labor SMART, Inc. (LTNC) (the “Company”), announced that it entered into an endorsement deal with Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Chris Manhertz. Manhertz will endorse and use Takeover’s NXT LVL Hydrogen Infused Spring Water during both his off-season and in-season training and competition.

Manhertz finished the 2020 season with six catches on eight targets for 52 yards in 16 games played. Manhertz has 12 receptions on 1,531 offensive snaps in 70 NFL appearances.
  
Joe Pavlik Labor Smart Inc., CEO & Takeover Industries President and Chief Science Officer commented, “We’re excited to have Chris as part of team as he’s been a leader both on and off the field. His efforts within the community and commitment to give back fits in synch perfectly with our company philosophy. It will be interesting to see how NXT LVL Hydrogen Water improves his workout performance and recovery for the upcoming season.”

Chris Manhertz said, “I appreciate the numerous benefits of NXT LVL Hydrogen Water for recovery. As an athlete, natural products that can help me recover faster is vital. I’m excited to be part of Team Takeover’s #NXTLVLUP and am looking forward to our future."
  
Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow @TakeoverJoe on Twitter for all future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company.

For more information, visit: www.TakeoverInd.com and www.NXTLVLUSA.com

Email: ir@takeoverind.com

For Information about Chris Manhertz, visit: https://www.jaguars.com/team/players-roster/chris-manhertz/, on Twitter at @C_Manhertz, and Instagram: c_manhertz
  
Safe Harbor Statement  
  
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Labor SMART, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Labor SMART, Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Labor SMART, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets.com.
  
Contacts:  
Labor SMART, Inc.  
ir@takeoverind.com  





