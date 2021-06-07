 
Temas Resources to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XI Online Conference

07.06.2021, 19:11  |  95   |   |   

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF, FSE: 26P) (the “Company” or “Temas Resources”), announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM ET, Track 4. Michael Dehn, CEO of Temas Resources, will be giving the presentation.

“I look forward to presenting our mineral processing technologies and mining exploration projects in our first public presentation since the formation of the Company. We are positioning our two mining exploration projects to feed materials to consumer products companies, and we are rapidly moving our greener mineral processing technologies to support the electric vehicle, energy metals and battery industries,” states the Company’s CEO Michael Dehn. “We have accomplished a lot in a very short period of time and it is now time to get our story out to potential investors.”

Event: Temas Resources Corporation Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM EDT, Track 4

Register to watch the presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About Temas Resources
 Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas Resources") (CSE:TMAS) (OTCQB:TMASF) (FSE: 26P) is focused on the advancement of mineral independence and the processes in which minerals are extracted in an environmentally friendly manner. Temas Resources invests in and works to apply green technology across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

Temas Resources flagship properties are located in the stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec (Canada) bordering Vermont, Maine, and New York State (U.S.) in an area known as the Grenville Geological Province. The Grenville Geological Province is home to Lac Tio, the largest solid ilmenite deposit in the world. As a mineral exploration company focused on the environmentally friendly acquisition, exploration and development of Iron, Titanium, and Vanadium properties in a socially re­sponsible manner, Temas Resources has focused its efforts on advancing two major projects in the Grenville Geological Province area. The first, the DAB Property, is an option for 100% interest consisting of 128 contiguous mineral claims which covers 6,813.72 hectares (68.14 km2) within the Grenville Geological Province. The flagship, the La Blache Property, is 100% ownership of 48 semi-contiguous mineral claims which cover 2,653.25 hectares (26.53 km2) within the Grenville Geological Province. All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

