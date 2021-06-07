 
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Best Selling Products Now Available on Wayfair.com

Los Angeles, CA, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced today that the Company's best selling patented air purifiers product line is now available for purchase online through Wayfair.com, one of the world's largest online destinations for home furnishings and décor.

"We're very excited to have our products available through Wayfair.com," said Michael Rubinov, President of Kronos. "Wayfair is one of the largest online-only home goods retailers in the world, with almost 17,000 employees and more than 33 million active customers. Distributing our products through Wayfair will extend our Kronos air purification product line to markets and consumers that we couldn't reach through traditional sales and marketing channels."

Recently, CNBC published the heading: "How Wayfair is Becoming the Amazon of the Home Goods Market"

With people spending more time at home than ever before, furnishing home offices and upgrading living rooms has become a top priority for shelter-in-place shoppers. And that has been great news for Wayfair.

Wayfair is a relatively young home decor and online furniture store. It's like the Amazon of furniture and home accessories, connecting shoppers to over 18 million products. Since Covid-19 struck, shares at the Company have skyrocketed.

″I think Wayfair may be benefiting more from Covid-19 than almost any single other company except for like Instacart," said Dan McCarthy, assistant professor of marketing at Emory University.

Quarantine was a great time to be in the online furniture game if you had your digital marketplace in order. While the doors of Ikea, Raymour & Flanigan were shut because of stay-at-home orders, Wayfair remained open for business.

We will soon add additional products on Wayfair.com.

Kronos is offering several products to address indoor and outdoor air pollution for residential and business use. Regarding outdoors, we are offering FIT-AIR, which can be worn on your arm. Our products are designed to help you breathe safer and live healthier throughout your daily lifestyle routine. Whether you're traveling in your car or on a plane, running errands, or simply working at your desk, Fit-Air can be there with you. This air purifier comes with an easy-to-use strap that quickly attaches the device to your arm or backpack straps. This product is utilizing a true HEPA 11 replaceable filter. Fir-AIR can be attached to any mask. Please view this video to see how Fit Air works and other Kronos videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaSmfwXH9-g

