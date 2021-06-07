Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ADUHELM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following today’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) accelerated approval of ADUHELMTM (aducanumab-avwa) as the first and only Alzheimer’s disease treatment to address a defining pathology of the disease by reducing amyloid beta plaques in the brain, Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai Inc., U.S. subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., announced a range of programs intended to support access for all qualified patients, including traditionally underserved populations. These initiatives aim to help patients and their families understand the disease, navigate the diagnostic journey, secure culturally competent care and afford treatment.

“We feel a great sense of purpose and responsibility to turn the hope of today’s FDA approval of ADUHELM into a reality for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families,” said Alisha Alaimo, President of Biogen U.S. “We are committed to access and health equity as top priorities and will continue working with multiple stakeholders with the goal of helping patients who may benefit from treatment obtain care as quickly as possible.”

“ADUHELM is the first new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease to be approved in the U.S. in nearly 20 years, bringing long-awaited hope for patients and families living with this neurodegenerative disease,” said Ivan Cheung, Chairman of Eisai Inc. and President, Neurology Business Group, Eisai Co., Ltd. “It is critically important for Eisai and Biogen to not only establish these access programs but to champion their reach, especially in underserved patient communities.”

Patient Services Now Available

Personal Biogen Support Service Coordinators are now available to patients and their families to provide one-on-one support. The service coordinators can answer questions about Alzheimer’s disease and ADUHELM treatment, assess financial assistance options for eligible patients, and locate healthcare providers and infusion sites, among other topics. Biogen Support Service Coordinators can be reached at 1-833-425-9360.