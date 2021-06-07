Ventas to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today that management will make a presentation regarding the Company at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference (the “Nareit Conference”) on June 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations.

Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation at the Nareit Conference will be available on the Company’s website on June 8, 2021. These materials and a replay of the webcast will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.