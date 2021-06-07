Reykjavik Energy – Green Bond Series Offering Results OR180242 GB

Today, June 7th Reykjavik Energy (OR, Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) concluded a green bond offering, increasing the size of the green bond series, OR1802142 GB. OR issued bonds amounting to 2.000 m.kr. in nominal terms at a yield of 4,60%. The size of the bond series is now 4.198 m.kr. in nominal terms.

Fossar Markets managed the process on behalf of OR as well as enlisting the green bond series on the Nasdaq Iceland Sustainable Bond market.