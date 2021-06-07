Traffic Data May 2021

Although Icelandair Group’s traffic data continue to reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the total capacity and the number of passengers increased considerably compared to May 2020 as well as between months, from April 2021.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers on international and domestic flights was around 40,000. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 21,900 compared to around 3,200 in May 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 14,400 in May 2021 and from Iceland around 5,700. The load factor on international flights was 35.2% compared to 29.4% in May 2020. It should be noted that in recent months, Icelandair has used Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of smaller aircraft to increase cargo capacity, which in turn negatively impacts the load factor. The capacity of the international network increased considerably between years and tripled from last month. On-time performance was 93% in May compared to 96% in May 2020.