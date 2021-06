Datagroup completes Volia Acquisition

KYIV, Ukraine, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datagroup, a leading national fiber infrastructure and digital services provider in Ukraine, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Volia, the country's leading Pay-TV and broadband service provider. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) supported the deal by providing $65 million in financing, the largest EBRD loan to Ukraine's telecommunications, media and technology sector. Datagroup is 96% owned by a fund managed by Horizon Capital, with its CEO holding remaining shares.

"This is a historic moment for both companies as well as for the Ukrainian telecom sector," said Mikhail Shelemba, Datagroup's Chief Executive Officer. "The merger between Datagroup and Volia has created a national fixed line leader across key customer segments – B2C, B2B, and wholesale. The combined network will cover over 4 million Ukrainian households in the country's top 50 cities. With over 30,000 kilometers of fiber infrastructure, it will be one of the largest networks in the country. Thanks to the integration of subscriber bases, optimization of costs and business processes, as well as large-scale modernization of the network, we expect the growth of the combined company to double over the next five years. In addition to solidifying our leading positions in all customer segments, the new organization will focus on offering new complimentary services to its clients: cloud and cybersecurity for B2B customers, and IoT and OTT solutions for retail customers. Recently, Datagroup launched a full-scale modernization project of its network, in partnership with Cisco, that will increase its throughput capacity by more than 10 times, with the potential to scale up to 20 times. In one year, our network will be one of the most modern, flexible, and scalable networks in the country. These initiatives, coupled with significant operational synergies and financial backing from EBRD and Horizon Capital, truly position us as a national leader, paving the way for further consolidation of a very fragmented fixed telecom market with over 6,000 registered internet service providers."