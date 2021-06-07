 
Miami FC and Helbiz Announce Multi-Year Extension of Partnership and Jersey Sponsorship

The Miami FC and Helbiz announced on Monday the extension of their exclusive partnership, which includes the continuation of its jersey sponsorship on all Miami FC match kits along with being named a founding partner of Miami FC’s new Fútbol305 community initiative.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005640/en/

“We are extremely excited to continue this partnership with Helbiz,” commented Miami FC CEO Michael Williamson. “This deal is a reflection of how the relationship has grown and evolved and we feel the partnership with a brand like Helbiz aligns our goals and visions incorporating sustainability and customer experiences, especially when it comes to finding innovative ways to help the Miami-Dade community. While our partnership includes the presenting jersey and training kit sponsorship, fans will also be able to see other digital and community engagement between Miami FC and Helbiz in the coming months. We’re also excited to showcase Helbiz products to our fans in person as we prepare to welcome fans back to our stadium this summer for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Helbiz was originally named the official partner of Miami FC and the club’s first-ever jersey sponsor on March 9, 2020 at Nasdaq Global Headquarters in New York, NY. For the 2021 USL Championship season, along with being featured on all official match kits, Helbiz will now also be visible on all Miami FC training kits and travel gear. Miami FC and Helbiz will continue to offer fans unique opportunities to ride the scooters and engage with the players throughout the season along with providing additional safety and educational awareness. Community engagement programs and events will be held across South Miami, providing exclusive promotions and benefits to Miami FC ticket holders, including free rides around the city.

“Helbiz and Miami FC share the same values: innovation, creativity and great passion for our activities,” said Helbiz Founder and CEO Salvatore Palella. “At a global level, Helbiz is the only micro-mobility company to offer a complete fleet of 3 vehicle types: electric scooters, electric bicycles and electric mopeds. Helbiz will continue to grow carrying on its green mission. As a supporter of the vibrant Miami community, Helbiz is excited to continue to partner with the hometown team, Miami FC, to offer fans and locals more ways to enjoy the games and their city. We’re continuing our dedication to connecting two growing movements in the USA that are gaining momentum for millennials and Gen Z generations: sustainable micro-mobility and a passion for soccer. Just as soccer changes lives in local communities around the world, Helbiz is on a mission to change the world by offering safer and more sustainable ways to get around.”

Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Arrives in Canada