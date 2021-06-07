Hemp, Inc. Settles Longstanding Lawsuit with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) - Final Update

Hemp, Inc. and Bruce Perlowin agreed to settle the civil suit against them without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations. Perlowin has transitioned from CEO to Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC) and while he no longer manages the day-to-day tasks of the company, he remains the true visionary Hemp, Inc. shareholders have come to admire and respect.

Las Vegas, NV, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) announces today that after the long-standing 5 year-old SEC civil case, the final filing has been completed and the Company is moving forward.

The Company remains committed to its longstanding goals and is aggressively moving forward and continues to add new blood and new ideas to the management of the company. Hemp, Inc. has expanded its knowledge base by bringing in a new CEO and new members of its Board of Directors.

What is Hemp, Inc.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

HEMP, INC.’S ELEVEN DIVISIONS

It has been Hemp, Inc.’s intent to continually invest in building its hemp infrastructure, especially since none existed previously. In fact, the Company has instinctively been following the same path as Amazon… reinvesting profits and operating capital back into building the infrastructure. This is a business strategy that has been proven and works well.

All the years leading up to this point were building and finishing the largest hemp infrastructure in America. Now the Company is focusing 90% of its efforts on marketing and generating revenues.

Hemp, Inc.’s eleven divisions are as follows:

Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

Division Two – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

Division Three – The Hemp Extraction & Pre-Roll Blending Infrastructure

Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

Division Six – Accessories, Products and Services

Division Seven – Research and Development

Division Eight – Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures

Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting

Division Ten – Educational Entertainment

Division Eleven – Medical and Recreational Marijuana

Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure (Division One) consisted of two hemp processing facilities across the country. The largest of the two is its multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in Spring Hope, North Carolina. It’s the largest “industrial hemp processing center” in the western hemisphere and has grown to become one of the pre-eminent centers of the industrial hemp industry. The 85,000 square foot facility sits on 9-acres. It is environmentally sustainable and was built from the ground up in hopes of “Making America Hemp Again." With a patent pending manufacturing process, the North Carolina facility is operating full time to process the Company’s unique kenaf-hemp blend and manufacture all-green natural loss circulation material (LCMs), called DrillWall. The DrillWall is to be sold to the oil and gas drilling industry, along with an all-green natural oil spill absorbent, a second industrial kenaf-hemp product called Spill-Be-Gone.

In addition to the company’s industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina, Hemp, Inc. also has a 62,000 square-foot raw hemp processing center in Medford, Oregon (which focuses on hemp harvesting, drying, curing, trimming, bagging, storing, and in some cases selling high CBD hemp for local farmers and the Company’s own hemp grows in that area, and post processing for the CBD industry) and approximately 10,000 square feet contracted for the production of finished goods in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Company’s main focus is the “King of Hemp pre-rolls and high CBD smokable buds… a new phenomenon of smoking hemp which has caught the marketplace by storm.

Division One Products:

· DrillWall (a loss circulation material)

· Spill-Be-Gone (an oil spill cleanup product)

· Hemp/kenaf bioplastics

Division Two – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

The Hemp Farming Infrastructure (Division Two) consists of numerous acres of hemp and kenaf growing in multiple locations, farm equipment, cloning rooms, clones and seeds, grow rooms, greenhouses, hemp drying facilities and a huge amount of peripheral farming tools and equipment. The progress Hemp, Inc. has made in its agricultural endeavors, over the course of five years, has been amazing. This year marks the sixth year that Hemp, Inc. has been growing hemp. Visit https://www.hempincpresents.com/ to see the videos of Hemp, Inc.’s grows in multiple locations.)

Hemp, Inc. operates “Small Family Hemp Farm” models. The “Small Family Hemp Farm” in North Carolina is situated on 12 acres and consists of a cloning room, a greenhouse, and enough land to grow 2,000-3,000 high CBD or CBG hemp plants. The model shows farmers how to grow high CBD and CBG hemp plants, operate a greenhouse and turn a barn into a cloning room to earn up to $100,000+ a year. This shows an example of how the “Small Family Hemp Farm” can be duplicated and reappear on the American landscape. After all, the original small family farms in America were able to survive economically by growing hemp as their main cash crop and the first five presidents of the United States were all hemp farmers.

Another model “Small Family Hemp Farm” is located Dolan Springs, Arizona. This “Small Family Hemp Farm” is referred to as “The Orchard” since it has a sizable organic orchard. There are 2 acres on which hemp will be grown; a cloning room; cold storage; and a greenhouse that is planned to be installed. This year mostly CBG hemp will be grown.

“This year is about sales and marketing for us. Right now, we believe we have the largest footprint of bio-diverse hemp products with vertical integration in the hemp industry in America today. We are always looking for joint ventures where we have or can expand our footprint,” commented a Hemp, Inc. executive.

Moreover, “A to Z” services for the farmers are available - from harvesting to drying, curing, bucking, machine trimming, hand trimming, bagging, storing, nitrogen sparging, and selling… creating a “one stop shop” for the small to large family farms.

Division Two Products include:

· The King of Hemp Pre-Roll Blends

Visit www.kingofhempusa.com for current products.

Division Three – The Hemp Extraction & Pre-Roll Blending Infrastructure

The Hemp CBD Oil Extraction & Pre-Roll Blending Infrastructure (Division Three) originally consisted of a Supercritical C02 Extractor. After operating for over a year it has been determined that Hemp, Inc. will not be involved in the extraction industry and has changed its direction to focus primarily on the King of Hemp pre-rolls and The King of Hemp high CBD smokable flower. The CBD oil that was extracted from the 2018 hemp grows in North Carolina has been made into pure crystalline CBD isolate which was added to the Company’s “King of Hemp” branded line of pre-rolls that are now in the marketplace across all 50 states.

Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

The Hemp Educational Infrastructure (Division Four) includes Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University which focuses on educating and empowering Hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure and support. The educational seminars, through the Hemp University, are held as needed. These seminars teach farmers and landowners how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing the per-acre crop revenue. Through this division, Hemp, Inc. has trained well over 500 farmers in its first two years by doing a total of nine Hemp University seminars in North Carolina and Oregon, which included:

The New Leaf Symposium and Golden Grow Awards Gala - January 26, 2020 (Jacksonville, Oregon)

“The New Leaf Symposium’s” focus was “Regeneration" to celebrate optimism and resilience in the industry, the power of the plant, and faith in the hemp-producing community. The event sold out with over 180 attendees. The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly possible and the speakers were hailed as the best yet. The educational symposium concluded with the “Golden Grow Awards Gala”. The Golden Grow Awards Gala honored Oregon's top cultivars and put Oregon’s best farmers head-to-head for some of the most prestigious hemp-industry accolades. There were four categories judged in the awards: Top CBD, Top Terpenes, Judge’s Favorite, and Peoples’ Choice. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 1/28/20 for a short video on this symposium.)

The Pre-Harvest Symposium – September 8, 2019 (Oregon)

“The Pre-Harvest Symposium” workshop at Southern Oregon University was expertly designed for both farmers and entrepreneurs of all experience levels, focused on harvesting, processing and profit channels within the hemp industry. The third edition of the Southern Oregon Hemp University brought an abundance of insight into innovations within the realm of harvesting and processing to the forefront. Additionally, the symposium touched on traditional practices in agriculture. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 9/9/19 for a short video on this symposium.)

Pre-Plant Support Workshop – May 4, 2019 (Oregon)

“The Pre-Plant Support Workshop” was an incredible success that filled the entire venue to capacity with attendees. In total, there were close to 200 attendees, including 20 vendors in attendance. The workshop was designed to help hemp farmers or those who are interested in the hemp industry learn the best pre-planting practices prior to the planting season. The Hemp University Pre-Planting Support Workshop was an interactive and informative workshop that covered the various details hemp farmers should know prior to planting in the 2019 season and beyond. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 5/9/19 for a short video on this workshop.)

The Hemp University Educational Seminar - March 23, 2019 (Oregon)

This was the first Hemp University held on the West Coast. The seminar provided attendees with a full day of networking, education, and support. The seminar helped others in the area who were interested in the hemp industry learn more about the “Industrial Hemp Revolution” and how this movement can not only transform Southern Oregon’s economy, but also revive family farms and small businesses in the surrounding areas. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 3/28/19 for a short video on this seminar.)

Growing Hemp for Profit – March 10, 2018 – (North Carolina)

The Hemp University’s first educational symposium event of 2018 entitled “Growing Hemp for Profit” took place on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Attendees learned from the University’s industrial hemp experts as they shared their lessons from their experiences in growing industrial hemp. “Growing Hemp for Profit,” which took place from 8:30am to 5 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn in Charlotte, North Carolina. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 3/17/18 for a short video on this symposium.)

Hemp Money Event: Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018 – December 2, 2017 – (North Carolina)

The fifth most vital and anticipated educational symposium of the year was Hemp Money Event: Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018. This symposium was held on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 8:30am to 5:00pm at the Shrine Club (320 Airport Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804). Attendees learned the economics of growing industrial hemp for fiber, seeds, and CBD; learned about other master POD growers’ experiences and lessons; and, learned how to prepare for the 2018 industrial hemp growing season with a well-defined blueprint for success. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 12/23/17 for a short video on this symposium.)

The Hemp Oil Event: The Art and Science of CBD Oil – September 30, 2017 (North Carolina)

The Hemp Oil Event (The Art & Science of CBD Oil) was The Hemp University’s fourth symposium in North Carolina, held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 8:30am to 5:00pm at the Peachtree Hills Country Club, 3512 Peachtree Hills Road, Spring Hope, NC 27882. The symposium brought attendees up to speed on all business and scientific aspects of Industrial Hemp CBD cannabinoids by disseminating current, reliable information that continues to shape the revolutionary CBD market. Attendees also got a chance to go to Hemp, Inc.’s, then, 70,000 square foot multipurpose industrial hemp decortication facility for the first live public demonstration of its Supercritical CO2 Extraction System using North Carolina-grown CBD industrial hemp. Representatives from NuAxon Bioscience were also on-site to allow those interested in purchasing their own CBD extraction system. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 9/30/17 for a short video on this symposium.)

The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing – June 24, 2017 (North Carolina)

The 3rd Hemp University educational symposium held on June 24, 2017 focused on The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing. The educational symposium was held at Louisburg College in Louisburg, North Carolina. A team of experts engaged attendees through the greenhouse and indoor growing process from cultivation to harvest and from processing to distribution. Dr. Robert Bruck, Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science at Louisburg College, was The Hemp University’s special guest who lectured on soil microbiology during the symposium. Attendees were able to spend half of the course at Hemp, Inc.’s, then, 70,000 square-foot Industrial Hemp Hub, in a 3,000 square-foot cloning room. There, attendees had the opportunity to experience a more hands-on learning approach. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 6/30/17 for a short video on this symposium.)

Farming Hemp for Profit – April 29, 2017 (North Carolina)

Hemp, Inc.’s second, sold out, educational symposium (Farming HEMP for Profit), through its Hemp University, was a phenomenal success. The symposium took place on Saturday, April 29, 2017, from 8:30am – 5:00pm, at the Hampton Inn & Suites located at 3920 Arrow Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612 and drew over 100 attendees. The one-day educational symposium and tour of Hemp, Inc.’s, then, 70,000 square-foot multipurpose industrial hemp facility was an opportunity for landowners and farmers to learn how to apply real business building tactics with a “specific step-by-step blueprint” on how to grow, sell and profit from farming industrial hemp. This event accomplished its mission to help landowners and farmers add a new viable and profitable income stream by maximizing the per-acre crop revenue. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 4/30/17 for a short video on this symposium.)

Farming Hemp for Profit – March 18, 2017 (North Carolina)

This was Hemp, Inc.’s first Hemp University symposium. The symposium was a sold out event and was a huge success with 100 attendees who rated the quality of information presented as excellent. The symposium took place on Saturday, March 18, 2017, from 8:00am – 5:00pm, at Hemp, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, located at 1436 Highway 581 North, Spring Hope, North Carolina, 27882. The one-day educational symposium was an opportunity for landowners and farmers to receive a “specific step-by-step blueprint” on how to grow, sell and profit from farming industrial hemp by using real business tactics and principles, presented by industry experts. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook posts on 3/18-19 and 3/21-26, 2019 for a short videos on this symposium.)

To listen to past Hemp University workshops, please visit hemp-university.teachable.com. Also visit https://www.hempincpresents.com to see highlights from Hemp, Inc.’s inaugural Hemp University held in North Carolina, which sold out in two weeks.

The Hemp University’s twelve online educational masterclasses are $10 each and each masterclass is under an hour in length. The online courses include lectures from industry leaders who have educated attendees at the Hemp University workshops in Oregon. These online masterclasses provide farmers who were either not able to attend the first Hemp University or who would like to revisit certain topics presented by the event speakers.

Those interested in Hemp, Inc.’s online courses, including experts in any aspect of the industrial hemp industry, should contact (855) 554-6834.

“Since The Hemp University’s initial launch with the educational symposium, the number of attendees grew tremendously and was an overwhelming success, each time. The interactive, hands-on learning approach was invaluable. By learning in an interactive cohort format, students gained the necessary skills they needed to immediately implement them on their farm or in their organization. It’s the perfect mix of quality instruction, relevant educational content and a high level of commitment, to ensure the educational success of each attendee,” said one Company executive.

The Hemp University has helped transform the livelihoods of North Carolina and Oregon farmers transitioning from tobacco and other crops to industrial hemp by providing them with the tools and support needed to gain a foothold in this burgeoning industry.

Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

While marketing is a critical facet of any business operation for increasing revenues, Hemp, Inc. believes there must be a keen focus on the infrastructure. The demand for CBD, CBG and other hemp products is massive, some even say the demand is insatiable. In order to supply that type of volume/demand, there has to be a strong foundation or infrastructure in place. The cannabidiol (CBD) market is on track to grow to $23.7 billion through 2023, according to the Brightfield Group. The firm also estimated the smokable hemp market to be valued at $11.5 million in 2018, a growth of 250% from 2017.

Division Six – Accessories, Products and Services

Division Six focuses on the sale of hemp industry accessories such as the sale of extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; the drying, trimming, curing, storing and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp; and ultimately anything else a hemp farmer may need to be successful.

Division Seven – Research and Development

While Research and Development has been an integral part of Hemp, Inc. since day one, the Company plans on developing a more formal research and development project. This division will then start and expand rapidly. The Company originally planned for Puerto Rico to be a research and development hub, but found the barrier to entrance was much too great and has therefore changed its position to focus its research and development division on states where hemp is already legal. Hemp, Inc. is proud to have been a pioneer and leader in the early stages of the hemp industry in America with our strategy to build infrastructure even before legalization occurred in a state such as what was done in North Carolina and Arizona.

Division Eight – Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures

Hemp, Inc. established its eighth division (Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures). Since the passing of the 2018 hemp bill, Hemp, Inc. has been flooded with inquiries of people who want to invest in the hemp industry but don’t know where to start. As the Avant-guard of the industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has put together numerous joint venture investment opportunities for the medium to large-scale investor. Those who are interested should email ir@hempinc.com. Millionaire investors, and in some cases billionaires and billion dollar hedge fund managers, are aggressively trying to get into the hemp industry since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill. Our joint venture agreements are that they put up the money and we put up the expertise in a 50/50 revenue share (after all the initial investment money is paid back). This will save the large-scale hemp investor often two years and dozens of multi-million dollar mistakes that they “WILL” often make without an expert in the hemp industry. This is where Hemp, Inc.’s vast network of experts and resources, built over a period of 10 years, in the industrial hemp industry come into play because this is something we can easily provide to those interested in entering this industry.

Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting

Hemp, Inc.’s Industrial Hemp and Medical Marijuana Consulting Company (IHMMCC) was recently restructured as its ninth division and is now “Division Nine - Industrial Hemp Consulting”. With an influx of public companies wanting to expand into the industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has been inundated with potential consulting and joint venture agreements. To keep up, Hemp, Inc. revamped its consulting division to work hands-on with each company to provide its years of expertise. There is definitely a sense of a “Community of Companies” whereby a lot of companies are working together to pool their resources, marketing connections and strategies in order to grow simultaneously.

Typically, companies seeking in depth consulting services from Hemp, Inc. pay mostly in stock since cash flow is oftentimes tight during the developmental stage of start-up companies in this industry. Through Hemp, Inc.’s Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting, a wide range of services are forged from the experiences of creating the first publicly traded company in the cannabis sector (Medical Marijuana, Inc.) and having over a decade of experience in the industrial hemp industry’s public sector.

Division Ten – Educational Entertainment

The Educational Entertainment division will cover everything from investing in the movie “The Adventures of the King of Pot” (https://www.kingofpotthemovie.com/) and other historical movies, books and documentaries representing our industry up to the current docuseries being made on “The Modern Day History of Hemp”. Those interested in investing in any one of these ventures should contact ir@hempinc.com.

Division Eleven – Medical and Recreational Marijuana

Hemp, Inc.’s newest division, Medical and Recreational Marijuana, is underway to enter the cannabis market in 2021 once marijuana is fully legalized across the country. Banks and merchant account providers will be more open and accepting of marijuana companies. Right now, the banking regulations for marijuana companies are very draconian. “I’ve known so many banks to close accounts merely because they were associated with the industry. Anyway, we don’t know if we’ll wait for full legalization yet but that decision won’t discount the building out of facilities and preparation for it. After legalization occurs and large scale marijuana grows are underway, this division would already be positioned as a ‘go-to’ consultant due to our industry expertise.”

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information” and Hemp, Inc. does… using the SEC’s Alternative Reporting Standard to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials. All current information can be found on www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/.

This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.



