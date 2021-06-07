Basanite to present to FSEA (Florida Structural Engineers Association)

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ("Basanite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:BASA), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use …

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ("Basanite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:BASA), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, today announced that it will be presenting to FSEA (Florida Structural Engineers Association) event on Tuesday, June 8th.

"Basanite Industries will be presenting the significant values and lifecycle benefits of engineering with Basanite's family of Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP) products to the FSEA", stated Dave Anderson, COO and EVP of Basanite. "Products highlighted include: BasaFlex™, an excellent alternative to steel reinforcement; BasaMesh™, an alternative for welded wire mesh products; and BasaMix™, a high-tenacity fiber for secondary and early age crack reduction / reinforcement."