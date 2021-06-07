Viewpoint Resort Management System and Owner’s Travel Club Gaining Traction with Legacy Vacation Resorts

Silver Beach Club in Daytona Beach, Fla., Lake Chelan Shores Resort in Chelan, Wash., and Vacationland Estates in Island Falls, Maine, recently signed on as the latest Viewpoint customers. Using the cloud-based resort management system, the resorts will benefit from a comprehensive property management system with powerful integrations including revenue management, channel management, RCI and 7Across exchange, Owner’s Travel Club and PCI certified payment processing, among others.

“Prior to Viewpoint, the existing technology in the legacy timeshare industry was infrastructure-intensive and required a lot of care and feeding to keep it running,” said Matt Brosious, vice president of Panorama Travel Solutions. “The response to the launch of our Viewpoint product has been incredibly positive, proving that the legacy resort community is ready for a complete, highly-integrated cloud-based resort management system that helps improve resort operations by enhancing service levels, increasing revenue and reducing costs.”

Viewpoint is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) which means all software options, Amazon web hosting, comprehensive support and on-going updates are included in one reasonable fee that can be structured monthly, quarterly or annually, as needed. Other notable features of the resort management system include a mobile-friendly owner’s portal where resort owners can manage their ownership, deposit for exchange, make reservations, pay maintenance fees, access shared documents and more.

Additionally, several timeshare homeowners associations including Stoneridge Resort in McCall, Idaho, Mountainside Villas Owner’s Association in McGaheysville, Va., and Vacationland Estates Owners Association in Island Falls, Maine, have signed agreements with Panorama Travel Solutions’ recently introduced Owner’s Travel Club. Using the owner’s rewards program, the resorts can offer their owners membership-based access to low-cost, high-value travel rewards at 600,000 accommodations worldwide, including branded accommodations, resort condominiums, vacation homes and timeshare weeks for rent—all at rates 60 percent or more below those of online travel agents. Members can also book activities, including popular attractions and car rental at discount prices.

“We are very pleased at the positive response HOAs are having to Owner’s Travel Club,” added Brosious. “It not only benefits the HOA by helping reengage ownership, but also provides a great travel benefit to loyal timeshare owners, giving them access to a range of exciting travel options at deep discounts only available to members. These benefits don’t impact the use of an owner’s week and are a reward for paying their maintenance fees on time.”

To learn more about Viewpoint and register for upcoming product webinars, please visit www.viewpointweb.com. For additional information about OTC, please visit www.ownerstravelclub.com or contact Matt Brosious at (305) 491-2850.

About Panorama Travel Solutions

Panorama Travel Solutions specializes in designing and operating travel membership programs. From off-the-shelf house brands to bespoke travel clubs, Panorama Travel Solutions delivers customized discount travel membership clubs and technology solutions for our affinity partners, including large employers, banks, retailers, trade associations and others in the U.S., Mexico, Asia and Europe. Visit panoramatravelsolutions.com to learn more.

About Panorama

Panorama delivers a broader perspective to the world of travel as part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL). The travel businesses under the Panorama umbrella – RCI, 7Across (formerly DAE), The Registry Collection, Love Home Swap, Extra Holidays, Panorama Travel Solutions, @Work International, and Alliance Reservations Network (ARN) – provide services to travel providers and their millions of members around the world. Visit PanoramaCo.com for more information.

