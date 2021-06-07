 
checkAd

Viewpoint Resort Management System and Owner’s Travel Club Gaining Traction with Legacy Vacation Resorts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 20:00  |  81   |   |   

Panorama Travel Solutions, the affinity travel group and technology service provider for the world’s foremost membership travel business, Panorama, announced today the addition of six new clients for its Viewpoint Resort & Timeshare Management Software and Owner’s Travel Club (OTC) products.

Silver Beach Club in Daytona Beach, Fla., Lake Chelan Shores Resort in Chelan, Wash., and Vacationland Estates in Island Falls, Maine, recently signed on as the latest Viewpoint customers. Using the cloud-based resort management system, the resorts will benefit from a comprehensive property management system with powerful integrations including revenue management, channel management, RCI and 7Across exchange, Owner’s Travel Club and PCI certified payment processing, among others.

“Prior to Viewpoint, the existing technology in the legacy timeshare industry was infrastructure-intensive and required a lot of care and feeding to keep it running,” said Matt Brosious, vice president of Panorama Travel Solutions. “The response to the launch of our Viewpoint product has been incredibly positive, proving that the legacy resort community is ready for a complete, highly-integrated cloud-based resort management system that helps improve resort operations by enhancing service levels, increasing revenue and reducing costs.”

Viewpoint is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) which means all software options, Amazon web hosting, comprehensive support and on-going updates are included in one reasonable fee that can be structured monthly, quarterly or annually, as needed. Other notable features of the resort management system include a mobile-friendly owner’s portal where resort owners can manage their ownership, deposit for exchange, make reservations, pay maintenance fees, access shared documents and more.

Additionally, several timeshare homeowners associations including Stoneridge Resort in McCall, Idaho, Mountainside Villas Owner’s Association in McGaheysville, Va., and Vacationland Estates Owners Association in Island Falls, Maine, have signed agreements with Panorama Travel Solutions’ recently introduced Owner’s Travel Club. Using the owner’s rewards program, the resorts can offer their owners membership-based access to low-cost, high-value travel rewards at 600,000 accommodations worldwide, including branded accommodations, resort condominiums, vacation homes and timeshare weeks for rent—all at rates 60 percent or more below those of online travel agents. Members can also book activities, including popular attractions and car rental at discount prices.

“We are very pleased at the positive response HOAs are having to Owner’s Travel Club,” added Brosious. “It not only benefits the HOA by helping reengage ownership, but also provides a great travel benefit to loyal timeshare owners, giving them access to a range of exciting travel options at deep discounts only available to members. These benefits don’t impact the use of an owner’s week and are a reward for paying their maintenance fees on time.”

To learn more about Viewpoint and register for upcoming product webinars, please visit www.viewpointweb.com. For additional information about OTC, please visit www.ownerstravelclub.com or contact Matt Brosious at (305) 491-2850.

About Panorama Travel Solutions

Panorama Travel Solutions specializes in designing and operating travel membership programs. From off-the-shelf house brands to bespoke travel clubs, Panorama Travel Solutions delivers customized discount travel membership clubs and technology solutions for our affinity partners, including large employers, banks, retailers, trade associations and others in the U.S., Mexico, Asia and Europe. Visit panoramatravelsolutions.com to learn more.

About Panorama

Panorama delivers a broader perspective to the world of travel as part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL). The travel businesses under the Panorama umbrella – RCI, 7Across (formerly DAE), The Registry Collection, Love Home Swap, Extra Holidays, Panorama Travel Solutions, @Work International, and Alliance Reservations Network (ARN) – provide services to travel providers and their millions of members around the world. Visit PanoramaCo.com for more information.

Travel + Leisure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viewpoint Resort Management System and Owner’s Travel Club Gaining Traction with Legacy Vacation Resorts Panorama Travel Solutions, the affinity travel group and technology service provider for the world’s foremost membership travel business, Panorama, announced today the addition of six new clients for its Viewpoint Resort & Timeshare Management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa’s First Commercial ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(21) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Travel + Leisure Co. Unveils a $1,000 “Stay Bonus” for New Hires and Current Associates in Key Vacation Resort Markets
01.06.21
RCI Announces Integration with Viewpoint PMS
27.05.21
Panorama Travel Solutions Partners With YTexas to Offer Custom Travel Club Benefits to Texas Businesses
13.05.21
Travel + Leisure Co. Declares Cash Dividend