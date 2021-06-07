 
checkAd

Newegg Unveils Plans for its Seventh Annual FantasTech Sale

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 20:06  |  69   |   |   

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today unveiled details of its upcoming FantasTech sale. Now in its seventh year, FantasTech promises great deals on the latest tech products. Newegg’s 2021 FantasTech Pre-Sale kicks off June 14 and runs through June 20, followed by the official FantasTech Sale June 21 through June 23.

This year’s FantasTech sale offers a week and a half of nonstop savings not just on tech, but on products across Newegg’s entire portfolio, including consumer electronics, entertainment, automotive, smart home and gaming products. Visitors can expect to find deals for popular products in computer hardware, computer components, computer accessories and computer gaming.

Newegg’s 2021 FantasTech sale comes with a twist: To reward early shoppers, Newegg will offer price protection for the duration of the 7-Day FantasTech Pre-Sale event. This ensures that customers who purchase eligible products during the Pre-Sale receive the lowest price offered by Newegg during this year’s FantasTech event.

“Our FantasTech sale has been such a success in years past that we’ve decided to offer even greater savings to our customers by extending the sale and rewarding early shoppers,” said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. “Our FantasTech Price Protection makes it easy to buy with confidence and ensures our customers get the best deal offered on our website for eligible products.”

Taking advantage of Newegg’s FantasTech Price Protection program is easy – here’s how it works:

If a customer purchases an eligible product displaying the FantasTech Price Protection badge from June 14 through June 20, 2021 and, after their purchase, that same product ends up discounted to a lower price on Newegg.com on or before June 23, 2021, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the customer’s original payment method. There's no need to track prices and submit a claim. Customers simply make their purchase and, if the price then drops below what they paid, Newegg will process the refund automatically by July 2, 2021.

Visit www.newegg.com/FantasTech for the latest on Newegg’s FantasTech sale. Like Newegg on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for PC and IT hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/

Newegg Commerce incorporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newegg Unveils Plans for its Seventh Annual FantasTech Sale Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today unveiled details of its upcoming FantasTech sale. Now in its seventh year, FantasTech promises great deals on the latest tech products. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa’s First Commercial ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(21) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.05.21
Newegg Teams Up With Quadpay to Power Buy Now, Pay Later Installment Payments Reaching Customers in More Than 80 Countries