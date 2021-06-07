 
The Beachbody Company to Participate in Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

The Beachbody Company, LLC (“Beachbody”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced that Beachbody’s management team is participating in the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Beachbody’s Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Carl Daikeler, and President and Chief Financial Officer, Sue Collyns are scheduled to present at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://thebeachbodycompany.com/investors or Beachbody | Baird Webcast.

On June 24, 2021, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) (“Forest Road”) will host a special meeting of stockholders to vote on its proposed merger with Beachbody and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC (“Myx”). Forest Road’s Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote “FOR” the adoption of the merger agreement and the other proposals detailed in the proxy statement/prospectus sent to stockholders. Every stockholder of record as of May 6, 2021 is entitled to vote. Please visit www.votefrx.com for details on how to vote.

About The Beachbody Company Group, LLC

Headquartered in Santa Monica, Beachbody is a worldwide leader in health and fitness, with a 22-year track record of creating innovative content and powerful brands. With 2.7 million paid digital fitness subscribers across two platforms, a nationwide peer-support system of over 400,000 influencers and coaches as of March 31, 2021, plus a premium portfolio of branded nutrition products, Beachbody is a leading holistic health and wellness company with over $1 billion in revenue projected in 2021. Beachbody, the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand platform and the fast-growing DTC platform Openfit, recently entered into a pending three-way merger agreement with Forest Road, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Myx, an at-home connected fitness platform, that will make it a public company. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC

Myx delivers a revolutionary and personalized solution for its members to make connected fitness part of their daily lives. The brand's cornerstone products, The MYX and The MYX Plus, offer professional-quality equipment at an affordable price, hundreds of on-demand classes, combined with expert coaching on a digital platform, designed to improve endurance, strength, mobility and flexibility. Using science-backed methods, Myx utilizes proprietary heart rate technology and cross-training, brought to life through positive coaching, to deliver lasting results. Myx is available starting at $1,299 with delivery nationwide in approximately one to three weeks depending on location and scheduling availability.

