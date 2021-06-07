Intento Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner

Intento is trusted by the global enterprise to help select, deploy, and improve best-fit machine translation and other cognitive AI services including sentiment analysis, voice synthesis, image tagging, and optical character recognition. The MT Hub platform enables the evaluation and selection of over 40 MT engines and connects the best-fit engines (for the specific language pairs and content types) to all required business systems and use cases.

"We consider recognition by Gartner as a testament to Intento's impact, and we couldn't be more excited about being included in this esteemed group of companies," said Konstantin Savenkov, Intento's CEO and Co-Founder. "Our goal at Intento has always been to help global companies successfully onboard cognitive AI services, with machine translation serving as a foundational gateway to Intento's full scope of natural language technologies. In our opinion, this recognition by Gartner is especially important, as it signifies the success that we've achieved in serving a host of premier global enterprises , not just enhancing their localization programs via MT, but spreading MT around the organization, and creating a major impact on global communication enablement and related ROI."

Intento's novel offering enhances the supply chain of the global translation business by giving global corporations direct, easy access to a multitude of MT engines and seamlessly connecting them with all of their business systems. In the process, the customer gains more control over translation effort savings and ROI. Intento MT solutions save users an average of 70% on human post-editing effort, 80% on AI integration fees, and 88% on repeatable translation fees – all while increasing the end-user acceptance rate by up to 97%.

*Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Conversational and Natural Language Technologies, Anthony Mullen, et al, 19 May 2021

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Intento

Intento helps global companies utilize the best-fit cognitive AI services. The Intento AI Hub connects AI models trained on multiple platforms (such as Amazon, Google AutoML, or Microsoft Cognitive Services) with many enterprise software systems. Launched in 2017, Intento offers its patented, ISO-27001 certified platform to global companies across all industries, augmenting their Localization, Content Management, Customer Support, and Marketing Operations with AI. For more information, visit https://inten.to .

