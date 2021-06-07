 
UiPath Named a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Process Mining PEAK Matrix

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021   

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that for the second consecutive year it has been named a Process Mining Leader in the Technology Vendor Landscape, according to Everest Group’s Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021. The Company has also emerged as one of the four Star Performers in this year’s assessment, demonstrating the most year-over-year improvement on the PEAK Matrix.

UiPath offers an end-to-end automation platform that brings together process mining, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), business process management (BPM), and analytics with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in a single stack. UiPath Process Mining takes the guesswork out of automation by reconstructing the digital footprints left behind in systems and applications to help customers discover and prioritize automations that drive real business outcomes. Its visual interactive dashboards enable users to monitor the efficiency of processes impacted by automation. This means companies are able to scale their automation with the end-to-end understanding of processes so they can identify problems, redesign processes when necessary, and establish a cycle of continuous monitoring and improvement. Customers and partners such as EY, Crowdstrike, Growmark, GrupoAssa, and Capita Business Services Ltd. have implemented UiPath Process Mining to unlock value through insights from data.

“UiPath’s process mining offering augments its ability to help enterprises scale and accelerate their automation journeys by providing the much-needed process visibility and intelligence,” said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group. “Strong year-on-year growth, ease of customization, built-in ETL, integration with its RPA platform, and focus on customer success and thought leadership are some of the key factors that contributed to its position as a Leader and Star Performer on the Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix.”

“The biggest automation challenge for most companies is knowing where to start and how to scale. That’s why UiPath Process Mining is a game changer—it takes the results from automation to a whole new level,” said Ted Kummert, executive vice president of product and engineering at UiPath. “Our powerful, enterprise-ready solution helps identify the best automation ideas and business improvement areas. This enables our customers to benefit from the innovative combination of process mining and RPA to drive digital transformation.”

This Everest Group Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix Assessment is the yearly industry assessment providing analysis and insights on process mining vendors and products to assist enterprises in their selection processes. The findings, which are based on an evaluation of vendors’ impact on the market, overarching vision, and product capabilities and support, are seen as benchmarks in standards and quality for the industry. As part of the evaluations, vendors are classified into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants, based on key dimensions.

About UiPath
 UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

