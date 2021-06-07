Apple Introduces New Developer Tools and Technologies to Create Even Better Apps
Apple today unveiled new tools and technologies designed to help developers create more engaging app experiences and make it even easier to build high-quality apps. Xcode Cloud brings together the multiple tasks and tools required to build, test, and deliver apps using powerful cloud services, enabling individual developers and teams to be more productive and provide great apps to their users. With In-App Events and Custom Product Pages, the App Store now provides all-new ways for developers to promote their apps and connect with users. Swift takes a massive leap forward with concurrency support built into the language, and new augmented reality (AR) technologies make it easier than ever to build immersive content in apps or on the web.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005649/en/
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
New tools designed expressly for Apple developers will help create even more engaging app experiences. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We’re thrilled to provide our developer community with powerful new tools and technologies to help create even more compelling and higher-quality apps, while engaging with their users in all new ways through the App Store,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “With the robust set of tools included in Xcode Cloud, continuing innovation in the Swift programming language, a wide range of new APIs, and even more ways to reach users — Apple’s platforms have never been stronger.”
Xcode Cloud
Xcode Cloud is a new continuous integration and delivery cloud service designed specifically for Apple developers. Built into Xcode 13, Xcode Cloud offers a fast and simple way for developers and teams of all sizes to build, test, and deliver high-quality apps even more efficiently. Xcode Cloud can automatically build apps in the cloud to free up developers’ Macs for other tasks. Parallel testing in the cloud means developers can test on a simulated version of every current Apple device, then easily deploy a build of the app for internal testing, or deliver to external beta testers through TestFlight for instant feedback.
|Diskussion: Apple - unaufhaltsamer Aufstieg - wie lange noch?
|Diskussion: G7 einigen sich auf weltweite Mindeststeuer von 15 Prozent
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare