 
checkAd

iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and Do More with On-device Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 20:45  |  106   |   |   

Apple today announced iOS 15, a major update with powerful features that enhance the iPhone experience. iOS 15 makes FaceTime calls more natural, introduces SharePlay for shared experiences, helps users focus and be in the moment with new ways to manage notifications, and brings more intelligence to photos and search to quickly access information. Apple Maps unveils beautiful new ways to explore the world, Weather is redesigned with full-screen maps and more graphical displays of data, Wallet adds support for home keys and ID cards, and browsing the internet with Safari is even simpler with a new tab bar design and Tab Groups. iOS 15 also includes new privacy controls in Siri, Mail, and more places across the system to further protect user information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005654/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Apple Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 117,39€
Hebel 14,75
Ask 0,77
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 134,38€
Hebel 14,75
Ask 0,62
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

iOS 15 introduces SharePlay in FaceTime, Live Text using on-device intelligence, redesigned Notifications, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

iOS 15 introduces SharePlay in FaceTime, Live Text using on-device intelligence, redesigned Notifications, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

“For many customers, iPhone has become indispensable, and this year we’ve created even more ways it can enhance our daily lives,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “iOS 15 helps users stay connected while sharing experiences in real time, gives them new tools to help reduce distraction and find focus, uses intelligence to enhance the photos experience, and, with huge upgrades to Maps, brings new ways to explore the world. We can’t wait for customers to experience it.”

More Natural FaceTime Calls and Shared Experiences with SharePlay

FaceTime helps customers easily connect with those who matter most and with iOS 15, conversations with friends and family feel even more natural. With spatial audio, voices in a FaceTime call sound as if they are coming from where the person is positioned on the screen,1 and new microphone modes separate the user’s voice from background noise. Inspired by the stunning portrait photos taken on iPhone, Portrait mode is now available for FaceTime and designed specifically for video calls, so users can blur their background and put themselves in focus.2 While using Group FaceTime, a new grid view enables participants to see more faces at the same time.

Seite 1 von 5
Apple Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Apple - unaufhaltsamer Aufstieg - wie lange noch?

Diskussion: G7 einigen sich auf weltweite Mindeststeuer von 15 Prozent
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and Do More with On-device Intelligence Apple today announced iOS 15, a major update with powerful features that enhance the iPhone experience. iOS 15 makes FaceTime calls more natural, introduces SharePlay for shared experiences, helps users focus and be in the moment with new ways to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa’s First Commercial ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(21) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:46 Uhr
Apple baut sein Ökosystem weiter aus
11:53 Uhr
Neue Technologien machen Sportwetten und Gewinnen einfacher
11:44 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt APPLE INC auf 'Neutral'
11:41 Uhr
CREDIT SUISSE belässt APPLE INC auf 'Neutral'
11:13 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2/Datenschutz und KI:  Apple verschärft Wettbewerb mit Facebook & Co.
09:51 Uhr
Marktkompass: YELLEN, BIOGEN & AIRBUS | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
07:24 Uhr
Apple-Aktie oder Store Capital: Welche Warren-Buffett-Dividendenaktie für mich attraktiver ist!
06:00 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Apple bringt mehr Datenschutz und smarte Funktion für seine Geräte
07.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow leicht im Minus - Nasdaq moderat im Plus
07.06.21
ROUNDUP 2: Apple bringt mehr Datenschutz und smarte Funktion für seine Geräte