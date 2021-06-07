TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets approved by STBi

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced that it has set new science-based GHG emissions reduction targets, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (STBi), to further demonstrate its global sustainability leadership and support the world’s fight against climate change. TELUS has committed to:

reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 46% by 2030 starting from 2019 1

reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from business travel and employee commuting by 46% from 2019 to 2030, and

reducing scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, capital goods and use of sold products 75% per million dollars of revenue within the same timeframe.



1 The target boundary includes biogenic emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks

In April, TELUS released its 2020 Sustainability Report outlining the company’s environmental, social, and governance strategy and priorities, which includes the ambitious goal to achieve net carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030.

“Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance is embedded in everything we do — it is at the centre of every decision we make. We are proud of our global leadership in sustainability and our dedication to exploring new and innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint and minimize our impact on the planet while creating sustainable value for the communities where we live, work and serve,” said Doug French, Chief Financial Officer, TELUS. “From our commitment to reducing GHG emissions, to operational carbon neutrality by 2030, and implementing the most expansive remote work program in Canada sustainable solutions are at the core of every decision we make at TELUS.”

The Science Based Targets initiative mobilizes companies to set science-based targets and boost their competitive advantage in the transition to a low-carbon economy. It is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature. The initiative defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets. SBTi utilizes a robust and well respected set of methodologies to measure what emissions reduction is needed for each sector and company within to prevent catastrophic global warming.