PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client

Contract Expected to be in the range of$10-$15MM

PyroGenesis continues to reduce GHG emissions with its offerings

MONTREAL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that it has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from an existing client, to purchase three 10-ton DROSRITE systems. The contract, if finalized, is expected to be in the range of $10-15 Million. The Client’s name shall remain anonymous for competitive and confidential reasons.

As a result of an existing client’s decision to expand its aluminum processing facilities, a need to process an additional 30 tons of dross is anticipated. At this stage three 10-ton DROSRITE systems are projected to be needed, but this may change to a combination of 5-ton and 10-ton DROSRITE systems.

“This is indeed a very interesting development, and one which we did not expect,” said P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “Today’s announcement is confirmation of the rapid adoption of our environmental technologies within the aluminum industry. Our Drosrite offering enables smelters to operate in a more economical and environmentally friendly fashion.”

“Aside from the three systems disclosed today, PyroGenesis now has eleven (11) commercial Drosrite systems either in full operation, delivered or in the process of being delivered,” added Mr. Pascali. “Once all eleven systems are in operation, the Company expects to benefit from a recurring revenue stream, from spare sparts alone, in excess of $4 Million per year.”

PyroGenesis’ DROSRITE system is a salt-free, cost-effective, sustainable process for maximizing metal recovery from dross, a waste generated in the metallurgical industry. PyroGenesis’ process avoids costly loss of metal while reducing a smelter’s carbon footprint and energy consumption, providing an impressive return on investment.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company’s core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

