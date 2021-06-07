Drilling Planned on DIOS’ Wholly-Owned K2 Property

The K2 property (no royalties), adjacent in same trend west-southwest to Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Elmer project, is underlain by same stratigraphy.

MONTREAL, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) is planning a drilling campaign for next quarter on K2 wholly-owned gold property and permitting is currently being prepared. For this time of the year, focus will be mainly on Sesame gold Target, a 2 km long by 200-400 m wide NE striking airborne IP anomaly, north of Kali pluton, 3.2 km up-ice of crumbly sericite enriched and carbonated felsic floats with 1-3% pyrite & quartz stringers that yielded up to 6.72 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag, 0.2 % Cu, in perfect line up-ice of Wi-target goldbearing glacial drumlins (10-283 ppb Au in B-horizon).

During planning meeting for summer-fall work, the board of Directors granted 1.15 million five-year stock options at 10 cents per share under the company's director, employee and consultant incentive stock option plan. The options granted to any Director, Officer, Employee or Consultant must vest in stages over eighteen (18) months, with 15% of the options vesting over a three (3) month period, at the exception of 10% of the options granted which may be exercised by the optionee from the date of grant

This release was prepared by M.J. Girard, Geo, MSc, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

