 
checkAd

W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Michelle D. Middleton President of Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 22:10  |  46   |   |   

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of Michelle D. Middleton as president of Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group (BMAG). She succeeds John F. Kearns, who has been named chairman of the operating unit and will remain in an advisory role for the group overall. The appointments are effective immediately.

Ms. Middleton joins Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group with more than 30 years of commercial property and casualty insurance experience with a focus on domestic underwriting and strategic marketing. She most recently served as an executive vice president and head of industry practices for small and middle market commercial insurance for a leading global insurer. She holds a Bachelors of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University as well as an MBA from the University of North Carolina and is a Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU).

Mr. Kearns has been instrumental in positioning Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group as a premier regional company in the territory it serves. John will remain a valuable resource to the Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group team during the transition and engage on special projects and initiatives throughout W. R. Berkley Corporation.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented on the appointment, "Michelle is a proven executive with an exceptional skill set to lead the BMAG team as they continue to focus on profitable growth. We couldn’t be more pleased to have her join our organization. John has done an outstanding job in this role over the past several years and leaves the company extremely well-positioned. We would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his service at BMAG and are grateful that he will continue to share his knowledge and expertise with our organization into the future."

For further info about products and services available from Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group, please visit https://www.wrbmag.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

WR Berkley Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Michelle D. Middleton President of Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of Michelle D. Middleton as president of Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group (BMAG). She succeeds John F. Kearns, who has been named chairman of the operating unit and will remain in an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Juniper Networks and NEC Build New Network for Herotel to Create South Africa’s First Commercial ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(21) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.05.21
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W. R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries
17.05.21
W. R. Berkley Corporation Forms Berkley Management Protection