Independence Realty Trust to Participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Jim Sebra, Chief Financial Officer, will be meeting with investors and analysts at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on June 8-10. There will also be a management presentation on Wednesday, June 9th at 8am EDT. The link to the webcast can be accessed as follows:
IRT Company Presentation
When: 8:00 AM EDT, Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Live Webcast: To listen to the webcast, complimentary registration is required for qualified investors through Nareit’s website at https://www.reit.com/events.
The Company has published its updated Investor Presentation in the investor relations section of the IRT website at https://investors.irtliving.com/presentation/default.aspx.
About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Louisville, Memphis, Raleigh and Tampa. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.
