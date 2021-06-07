Independence Realty Trust to Participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Jim Sebra, Chief Financial Officer, will be meeting with investors and analysts at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on June 8-10. There will also be a management presentation on Wednesday, June 9th at 8am EDT. The link to the webcast can be accessed as follows:

IRT Company Presentation

When: 8:00 AM EDT, Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Live Webcast: To listen to the webcast, complimentary registration is required for qualified investors through Nareit’s website at https://www.reit.com/events.