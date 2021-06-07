Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

New Senior to Participate in Nareit's REITweek 2021 Investor Conference New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that management will participate in the Nareit REITweek 2021 Investor Conference. The conference is scheduled for June 8 - 10, 2021. ABOUT NEW SENIOR New …



