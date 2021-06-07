Clearlake Portfolio Company Janus International Group Announces Completion of NYSE Listing through Business Combination with Juniper Industrial Holdings

Janus International Group, Inc. (“Janus” or the “Company”), Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) and Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (“Juniper”) announced today the closing of Janus’ previously announced business combination with Juniper, a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company (NYSE: JIH). The business combination was approved at Juniper’s special meeting of stockholders on June 3, 2021, and closed today, June 7, 2021. Janus, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, will begin trading on June 8, 2021 on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “JBI”.

Clearlake remains Janus’ largest shareholder and Chief Executive Officer Ramey Jackson will continue to lead the Company. Clearlake acquired Janus in 2018, and the Company has grown tremendously over the last several years, introducing numerous new software-based access control technologies and acquiring several critical accretive business lines. Janus now serves over 10,000 customers on a global basis and has established itself as a leader in the broader commercial and self-storage ecosystems, providing innovative solutions that address unique and growing market needs, including Janus’ proprietary Nokē access control solution that supports the Company’s first-mover advantage in a nascent but large, addressable market for smart facilities and wireless management technologies.

“The completion of this transaction and our listing on the NYSE signifies a tremendous milestone for Janus as we continue executing on our compelling growth plans,” said Ramey Jackson, CEO of Janus. “Our industry is at a critical juncture as our customers begin modernizing and adopting our technologies and invest in upgrading existing and new facilities,” added Mr. Jackson. “We are fortunate to have had Clearlake’s support and their technology and building products expertise over the last several years as we built new software-based solutions and closed on several accretive acquisitions. We are equally as excited to welcome the Juniper team who I view as the perfect partners to help us and Clearlake drive the next chapter of growth for our company. Finally, I want to recognize the accomplishments of the broader Janus team, as I could not be more proud of our management team and employees for consistently executing and offering our customers the best solutions in the industry.”