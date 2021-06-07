 
IBEX Limited to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Robert Dechant, CEO, and Karl Gabel, CFO, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 9:05 a.m. ET

RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference
Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on ibex’s investor relations website at https://investors.ibex.co/.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global contact center of scale consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.  

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 24,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X technology platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact: Brad Jones, Senior Director, PR & Communications, ibex, 720.643.8731
Investor Contact: Brinlea Johnson, The Blueshirt Group, 415.269.2645 





