 
checkAd

HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 22:12  |  105   |   |   

Illinois-based HBT Financial to Expand into Iowa

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. and CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) (“HBT” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company (“Heartland Bank”), and NXT Bancorporation, Inc. (“NXT”), the holding company for NXT Bank, today jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which HBT will acquire NXT and NXT Bank. The acquisition will expand HBT’s footprint into Iowa.

NXT Bank is a community bank serving markets in Eastern Iowa with a relationship-based approach. Offering commercial, agricultural, real estate and consumer loans along with a full range of depository products, NXT Bank had $241 million in assets, $198 million in loans, and $184 million in deposits as of March 31, 2021.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by each company’s board of directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. It is subject to NXT shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing, Nathan Koch, currently NXT Bank’s President and CEO, will join Heartland Bank as the Iowa Market President.

Fred Drake, Chairman and CEO of HBT Financial, said, “Nate Koch has done an excellent job as president of NXT Bank. We look forward to working with him and the NXT team to make this merger a success. NXT is located in very nice communities in Eastern Iowa, and we are excited about serving the area. I think Nate and Roger Baker deserve a lot of credit for growing NXT and building a true community bank. The community bank model fits perfectly with Heartland Bank. It should be a great combination and build on each of our strengths.”

Nathan Koch commented, “NXT Bank has an outstanding team of bankers, and we’re excited to join with Heartland Bank to bring a broader line of financial services to our commercial and retail customers and to have the additional resources and expertise to expand our business.”

Roger Baker, Chairman and president of NXT, added “We believe that joining Heartland Bank provides the best opportunity for the continued success of our shareholders, clients, and employees. Heartland has a long history of demonstrated success and we couldn’t be more pleased to join forces.”

It is anticipated NXT Bank will be merged with and into Heartland Bank at a date following the completion of the acquisition of NXT. At the time of the bank merger, NXT Bank branches will become branches of Heartland Bank. Based on the financial results as of March 31, 2021, the combined company would have had pro forma total assets of $4.1 billion, total loans of $2.5 billion, and total deposits of $3.5 billion.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc. Illinois-based HBT Financial to Expand into IowaBLOOMINGTON, Ill. and CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) (“HBT” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board