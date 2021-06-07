 
Yellow Corporation Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Second Quarter 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of second quarter 2021.

For Yellow less-than-truckload, the percent change 2021 from 2020:

  Shipments per Workday Weight per Shipment Tonnage per Workday Revenue per Hundredweight(a) Revenue per Shipment(a)
April 21.4% 1.8% 23.7% 11.8% 13.9%
May 8.3% 0.5% 8.9% 18.4% 19.0%
QTD 14.7% 1.2% 16.0% 15.1% 16.4%

(a) Includes fuel surcharge

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
  913-696-6108
  investor@myyellow.com 
   
Media Contacts: Mike Kelley
  913-696-6121
  mike.kelley@myyellow.com 
   
  Heather Nauert
  heather.nauert@myyellow.com 




Disclaimer

