Stitch Fix Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Stitch Fix President and incoming CEO Elizabeth Spaulding said, “In Q3 we delivered $536 million in net revenue, reflecting 44% year-over-year growth, and grew our active client count to more than 4.1 million, reflecting 20% year-over-year growth and our second highest quarter-over-quarter active client additions ever. We’re pleased with our performance this quarter and are excited to meet the needs and enthusiasm of more and more clients as the world continues to reopen and the apparel retail backdrop improves. As we look ahead, we are inspired to be building an ecosystem of personalized shopping experiences, designed with universal appeal, to meet every need and occasion.”

Third Quarter Key Metrics and Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $535.6 million, an increase of 44% year over year

Active clients of 4.1 million, an increase of 689,000 or 20% year over year, and 234,000 clients quarter over quarter

Net revenue per active client of $481, a decrease of 3% year over year, and an increase of 3% quarter over quarter

Net loss of $18.8 million and diluted loss per share of $0.18

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million



Third Quarter Business Highlights

Experienced strong demand for our Fix offering from first-time and reactivated clients that resulted in our second highest quarter over quarter client additions on record

Increased success rates both year over year as well as quarter over quarter across our Women’s, Men’s and Kids categories

Scaled availability of Fix Preview to our entire U.K. client base and to over half of our U.S. clients with strong engagement and approximately three quarters of clients opting in, resulting in improved outcomes and higher average order values

Launched Shop by Category to existing clients, enabling them to easily shop by department, trend or their favorite brands and enjoy personalized recommendations within each Category

Financial Outlook

Our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2021, which ends on July 31, 2021, is as follows:

Q4’21 Net Revenue $540 million - $550 million 21.8% - 24.0% YoY growth Adjusted EBITDA $15 million - $20 million 2.8% - 3.6% margin





FY’21 Net Revenue $2.070 billion - $2.080 billion 20.9% - 21.5% YoY growth Adjusted EBITDA $25 million - $30 million 1.2% - 1.4% margin

Stitch Fix, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

May 1, 2021 August 1, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,737 $ 143,455 Short-term investments 98,189 143,037 Inventory, net 215,628 124,816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,862 55,002 Total current assets 495,416 466,310 Long-term investments 79,621 95,097 Income tax receivable 48,584 742 Property and equipment, net 80,800 70,369 Operating lease right-of-use assets 124,275 132,615 Other long-term assets 5,025 4,296 Total assets $ 833,721 $ 769,429 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 83,098 $ 85,177 Operating lease liabilities 25,668 24,333 Accrued liabilities 118,659 77,590 Gift card liability 10,608 8,590 Deferred revenue 19,985 13,059 Other current liabilities 6,176 3,406 Total current liabilities 264,194 212,155 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 127,922 140,175 Other long-term liabilities 12,223 16,062 Total liabilities 404,339 368,392 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.00002 par value 1 1 Class B common stock, $0.00002 par value 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 406,891 348,750 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,276 2,728 Retained earnings 19,213 49,557 Total stockholders’ equity 429,382 401,037 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 833,721 $ 769,429

Stitch Fix, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 Revenue, net $ 535,589 $ 371,726 $ 1,530,099 $ 1,268,325 Cost of goods sold 289,199 220,115 847,915 713,225 Gross profit 246,390 151,611 682,184 555,100 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 270,609 197,666 766,287 592,497 Operating income (loss) (24,219 ) (46,055 ) (84,103 ) (37,397 ) Interest (income) expense (444 ) (1,372 ) (2,247 ) (4,502 ) Other (income) expense, net (395 ) 569 (83 ) 1,431 Income (loss) before income taxes (23,380 ) (45,252 ) (81,773 ) (34,326 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4,534 ) (11,349 ) (51,429 ) (11,676 ) Net income (loss) $ (18,846 ) $ (33,903 ) $ (30,344 ) $ (22,650 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax (299 ) 994 (1,350 ) 1,069 Foreign currency translation 307 (1,773 ) 1,898 633 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 8 (779 ) 548 1,702 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (18,838 ) $ (34,682 ) $ (29,796 ) $ (20,948 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (18,846 ) $ (33,903 ) $ (30,344 ) $ (22,650 ) Diluted $ (18,846 ) $ (33,903 ) $ (30,344 ) $ (22,650 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 106,696,220 102,650,155 105,457,907 102,084,729 Diluted 106,696,220 102,650,155 105,457,907 102,084,729

Stitch Fix, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (30,344 ) $ (22,650 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Deferred income taxes — (12,307 ) Inventory reserves 6,422 18,383 Stock-based compensation expense 73,486 47,475 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 21,933 16,264 Other (1,863 ) 615 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory (96,981 ) (65,200 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,907 ) (4,481 ) Income tax receivable (47,842 ) — Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (1,256 ) 1,728 Accounts payable (3,482 ) (7,569 ) Accrued liabilities 40,914 1,192 Deferred revenue 6,913 2,692 Gift card liability 2,018 1,661 Other liabilities (1,073 ) 1,709 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (35,062 ) (20,488 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (23,690 ) (18,651 ) Purchases of securities available-for-sale (148,999 ) (191,894 ) Sales of securities available-for-sale 73,863 26,286 Maturities of securities available-for-sale 132,999 132,082 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 34,173 (52,177 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options, net 22,741 6,236 Payments for tax withholding related to vesting of restricted stock units (42,030 ) (7,884 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (19,289 ) (1,648 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (20,178 ) (74,313 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,460 221 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 143,455 170,932 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 124,737 $ 96,840 Supplemental Disclosure Cash paid for income taxes $ 232 $ 117 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 6,391 $ 4,338 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 3,944 $ 1,701 Leasehold improvements paid by landlord $ — $ 7,406

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, and that this supplemental measure facilitates comparisons between companies. We believe free cash flow is an important metric because it represents a measure of how much cash from operations we have available for discretionary and non-discretionary items after the deduction of capital expenditures. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are several limitations related to the use of our non-GAAP financial measures as compared to the closest comparable GAAP measures. Some of these limitations include:

adjusted EBITDA excludes interest (income) expense and other (income) expense, net, as these items are not components of our core business;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our tax provision (benefit), which may increase or decrease cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the recurring, non-cash expenses of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-cash expense of stock-based compensation, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, an important part of how we attract and retain our employees and a significant recurring expense in our business; and

free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes and does not reflect our future contractual commitments.



Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest (income) expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, other (income) expense, net, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (in thousands) May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 Net income (loss) $ (18,846 ) $ (33,903 ) $ (30,344 ) $ (22,650 ) Add (deduct): Interest (income) expense (444 ) (1,372 ) (2,247 ) (4,502 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4,534 ) (11,349 ) (51,429 ) (11,676 ) Other (income) expense, net (395 ) 569 (83 ) 1,431 Depreciation and amortization 7,049 5,788 20,172 16,558 Stock-based compensation expense 28,802 19,594 73,486 47,475 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,632 $ (20,673 ) $ 9,555 $ 26,636

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment that are included in cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities. The following table presents a reconciliation of cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow for each of the periods presented:

For the Nine Months Ended (in thousands) May 1, 2021 May 2, 2020 Free cash flow reconciliation: Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ (35,062 ) $ (20,488 ) Deduct: Purchases of property and equipment (23,690 ) (18,651 ) Free cash flow $ (58,752 ) $ (39,139 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities $ 34,173 $ (52,177 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities $ (19,289 ) $ (1,648 )

Operating Metrics

May 1, 2021 January 31, 2021 October 31, 2021 August 1, 2020 May 2, 2020 Active clients (in thousands) 4,107 3,873 3,763 3,522 3,418 Net revenue per active client(1) $ 481 $ 467 $ 467 $ 486 $ 498





(1) Fiscal year 2019 was a 53-week year, with the extra week occurring in the quarter ended August 3, 2019. Therefore, net revenue per active client for the quarter ended May 2, 2020, includes the impact of the extra week of revenue.

Active Clients

We define an active client as a client who checked out a Fix or was shipped an item using our direct-buy functionality in the preceding 52 weeks, measured as of the last day of that period. A client checks out a Fix when she indicates what items she is keeping through our mobile application or on our website. We consider each Men’s, Women’s, or Kids account as a client, even if they share the same household.

Net Revenue per Active Client

We calculate net revenue per active client based on net revenue over the preceding four fiscal quarters divided by the number of active clients, measured as of the last day of the period.

