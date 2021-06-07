Design Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors with Key Appointments

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a biotechnology company developing treatments for degenerative genetic disorders, today announced the appointments of industry veterans, Heather Behanna, Ph.D., principal of SR One, and Deepa Prasad, managing director of WestRiver Group, to its board of directors effective June 15, 2021.



“We are delighted to further strengthen the Design team with the appointments of both Heather and Deepa to our board of directors, who bring a wealth of experience and insights in corporate and financial strategy and biotechnology company growth,” said João Siffert, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Design Therapeutics. “Over the course of 2021, we have continued to progress our pipeline of novel GeneTAC therapeutic candidates, and their expertise will be invaluable as we look to make the important transition to a clinical-stage company with the anticipated initiation of clinical development for our Friedreich ataxia program in the first half of next year.”