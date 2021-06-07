 
checkAd

HealthEquity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.06.2021, 22:02  |  35   |   |   

Highlights of the first quarter include:

  • Revenue of $184.2 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $190.0 million in Q1 FY21.
  • Net loss of $2.6 million, compared to net income of $1.8 million in Q1 FY21, with non-GAAP net income of $31.0 million, compared to $30.8 million in Q1 FY21.
  • Net loss per diluted share of $0.03, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.03 in Q1 FY21, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.38, compared to $0.43 in Q1 FY21.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $59.0 million, a decrease of 6% compared to $63.0 million in Q1 FY21.
  • 5.8 million HSAs, an increase of 9% compared to Q1 FY21.
  • $15.0 billion Total HSA Assets, an increase of 31% compared to Q1 FY21.
  • 12.8 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDB accounts, an increase of 1% compared to Q1 FY21.
  • The Company sold 5,750,000 shares of common stock, yielding net proceeds of $456.6 million.
  • The Company closed its acquisition of Luum on March 8, 2021.
  • The Company entered into definitive agreements to acquire Further and to transition custodianship of the Fifth Third Bank HSA portfolio to HealthEquity.

DRAPER, Utah, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") non-bank custodian, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2021.

"Our fiscal year 2022 is off to a fast start with early sales wins, two material acquisition agreements in our core HSA business, and the new Luum mobility benefits platform helping clients return to work,” said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. “We believe our total solution is well-positioned to deliver substantial growth through the economy's reopening and recovery."

First quarter financial results

Revenue for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021 of $184.2 million decreased 3% compared to $190.0 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $102.5 million, custodial revenue of $47.0 million, and interchange revenue of $34.7 million.

HealthEquity reported a net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $31.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $30.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $59.0 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021, a decrease of 6% compared to $63.0 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was 32% of revenue compared to 33% for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Account and asset metrics

HealthEquity reported sales of 115,000 new HSAs in the first quarter ended April 30, 2021, compared to 104,000 in the first quarter ended April 30, 2020. HSAs as of April 30, 2021 were approximately 5.8 million, an increase of 9% year over year, including 371,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 51% year over year. Total Accounts as of April 30, 2021 were 12.8 million, including 7.0 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of April 30, 2021 were $15.0 billion, an increase of 31% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $10.0 billion of HSA cash and $5.0 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.9 billion as of April 30, 2021.

WageWorks integration

HealthEquity completed its acquisition of WageWorks on August 30, 2019. As of April 30, 2021, we have achieved approximately $65 million of the approximately $80 million in annualized ongoing net synergies we expect to achieve by the end of fiscal year 2022.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, management expects revenues of $755 million to $765 million. Its outlook for net loss is between $19 million and $15 million, resulting in net loss of $0.23 to $0.18 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $122 million and $126 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.45 to $1.50 (based on an estimated 84 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $241 million to $247 million.

This outlook does not include any potential impact from the acquisitions of Further or the Fifth Third Bank HSA portfolio.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Monday, June 7, 2021 to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 844-791-6252, or 661-378-9636 for international callers, and referencing conference ID 5266125. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and other certain non-operating items.
  • Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, and acquisition costs, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

  • the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and its financial results;
  • our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of WageWorks with our business in an efficient and effective manner;
  • our ability to close the acquisition of Further and integrate the Further business successfully;
  • our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;
  • our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits;
  • our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;
  • the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;
  • our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;
  • recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;
  • the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;
  • our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;
  • our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;
  • our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems and successfully manage our growth;
  • our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and
  • our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact
Richard Putnam
801-727-1209
rputnam@healthequity.com


HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value) April 30, 2021
 		    January 31, 2021
 		 
  (unaudited)          
Assets              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 736,773     $ 328,803  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,648 and $4,239 as of April 30,
2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 		74,468     72,767  
Other current assets 53,870     58,607  
Total current assets 865,111     460,177  
Property and equipment, net 27,479     29,106  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 86,139     89,508  
Intangible assets, net 780,794     767,003  
Goodwill 1,363,568     1,327,193  
Other assets 38,778     37,420  
Total assets $ 3,161,869     $ 2,710,407  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 9,636     $ 1,614  
Accrued compensation 33,045     50,670  
Accrued liabilities 73,446     75,880  
Current portion of long-term debt 62,500     62,500  
Operating lease liabilities 13,677     14,037  
Total current liabilities 192,304     204,701  
Long-term liabilities      
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 909,820     924,217  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 71,916     74,224  
Other long-term liabilities 14,811     8,808  
Deferred tax liability 124,748     119,729  
Total long-term liabilities 1,121,295     1,126,978  
Total liabilities 1,313,599     1,331,679  
Commitments and contingencies              
Stockholders’ equity              
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and
outstanding as of April 30, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 		     
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 83,377 and 77,168 shares issued and
outstanding as of April 30, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 		8     8  
Additional paid-in capital 1,630,529     1,158,372  
Accumulated earnings 217,733     220,348  
Total stockholders’ equity 1,848,270     1,378,728  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,161,869     $ 2,710,407  


HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited)

  Three months ended April 30,
 		 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2021
 		    2020
 		 
Revenue      
Service revenue $ 102,534     $ 111,271  
Custodial revenue 46,978     46,899  
Interchange revenue 34,690     31,841  
Total revenue 184,202     190,011  
Cost of revenue      
Service costs 70,632     71,013  
Custodial costs 5,009     5,045  
Interchange costs 5,445     5,879  
Total cost of revenue 81,086     81,937  
Gross profit 103,116     108,074  
Operating expenses      
Sales and marketing 14,086     11,455  
Technology and development 35,469     31,078  
General and administrative 20,687     18,998  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,814     18,702  
Merger integration 8,807     12,770  
Total operating expenses 98,863     93,003  
Income from operations 4,253     15,071  
Other expense      
Interest expense (6,689 )   (12,263 )
Other expense, net (3,630 )   (764 )
Total other expense (10,319 )   (13,027 )
Income (loss) before income taxes (6,066 )   2,044  
Income tax provision (benefit) (3,451 )   218  
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (2,615 )   $ 1,826  
Net income (loss) per share:      
Basic $ (0.03 )   $ 0.03  
Diluted $ (0.03 )   $ 0.03  
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:              
Basic   81,747       70,980  
Diluted 81,747     72,292  


HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

  Three months ended April 30,
 		 
(in thousands) 2021
 		    2020
 		 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $ (2,615 )   $ 1,826  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 31,768     27,507  
Stock-based compensation 12,799     7,396  
Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,228     1,201  
Other non-cash items 893     972  
Deferred taxes 3,243     3,786  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable (475 )   1,074  
Other assets 2,249     (8,360 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,369     3,104  
Accrued compensation (17,748 )   (22,924 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (381 )   1,362  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current (2,308 )   (3,045 )
Other long-term liabilities (1,104 )   1,127  
Net cash provided by operating activities 30,918     15,026  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (49,533 )    
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (15,469 )   (11,775 )
Purchases of property and equipment (2,490 )   (7,511 )
Acquisition of intangible member assets (309 )   (6,008 )
Net cash used in investing activities (67,801 )   (25,294 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs 456,642      
Principal payments on long-term debt (15,625 )   (7,812 )
Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net (353 )   (3,776 )
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,189     1,223  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 444,853     (10,365 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 407,970     (20,633 )
Beginning cash and cash equivalents 328,803     191,726  
Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 736,773     $ 171,093  


HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

  Three months ended April 30,
 		 
(in thousands) 2021
 		    2020
 		 
Supplemental cash flow data:              
Interest expense paid in cash $ 4,988     $ 10,749  
Income tax payments (refunds), net (4,852 )   733  
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts
payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 		3,982     1,537  
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 765     968  
Contingent consideration recognized at acquisition 8,147      
Exercise of common stock options receivable 5      

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is as follows:

  Three months ended April 30,
 		 
(in thousands) 2021
 		    2020
 		 
Cost of revenue $ 2,403     $ 1,463  
Sales and marketing 2,188     958  
Technology and development 3,013     2,917  
General and administrative 5,195     2,058  
Other expense, net (1) 342      
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 13,141     $ 7,396  

(1)  Equity-based awards exchanged for cash in connection with the Luum acquisition.

Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) April 30, 2021   April 30, 2020     % Change   January 31, 2021
HSAs 5,846   5,380     9  %   5,782
New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 115   104     11  %   370
New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 115   104     11  %   687
New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date       n/a    
HSAs with investments 371   245     51  %   333
CDBs 6,986   7,338     (5 )%   7,028
Total Accounts 12,832   12,718     1  %   12,810
Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 12,870   12,784     1  %   12,659
Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 12,870   12,784     1  %   12,604


HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) April 30, 2021
 		    April 30, 2020
 		    % Change
 		  January 31, 2021
 		 
HSA cash with yield (1) $ 9,809     $ 8,338     18  %   $ 9,875  
HSA cash without yield (2) 217     386     (44 )%   244  
Total HSA cash 10,026     8,724     15  %   10,119  
HSA investments with yield (1) 4,869     2,483     96  %   4,078  
HSA investments without yield (2) 118     297     (60 )%   138  
Total HSA investments 4,987     2,780     79  %   4,216  
Total HSA Assets 15,013     11,504     31  %   14,335  
Average daily HSA cash with yield - Year-to-date 9,826     8,283     19  %   8,599  
Average daily HSA cash with yield - Quarter-to-date $ 9,826     $ 8,283     19  %   $ 9,060  

(1)  HSA Assets that generate custodial revenue.
(2)  HSA Assets that do not generate custodial revenue.


Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) April 30, 2021
 		    April 30, 2020
 		    % Change     January 31, 2021
 		 
Client-held funds (1) $ 903     $ 894     1 %   $ 986  
Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date (1) 899     831     8 %   847  
Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date (1) 899     831     8 %   848  

(1)  Client-held funds that generate custodial revenue.

Net income (loss) reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

  Three months ended April 30,
 		 
(in thousands) 2021
 		    2020
 		 
Net income (loss) $ (2,615 )   $ 1,826  
Interest income (408 )   (600 )
Interest expense 6,689     12,263  
Income tax provision (benefit) (3,451 )   218  
Depreciation and amortization 11,954     8,805  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,814     18,702  
Stock-based compensation expense 12,799     7,396  
Merger integration expenses 8,807     12,770  
Acquisition costs (1) 5,939     94  
Other (2) (554 )   1,535  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,974     $ 63,009  

(1)  For the three months ended April 30, 2021, acquisition costs included $0.3 million of stock-based compensation expense.
(2)  For the three months ended April 30, 2021, other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $1.3 million offset by other income, net, of $1.8 million. For the three months ended April 30, 2020, other consisted of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $0.3 million and other costs of $1.3 million.


Reconciliation of net loss outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

  Outlook for the year ending
(in millions) January 31, 2022
Net loss $(19) - (15)
Interest income (2)
Interest expense 26
Income tax benefit (10) - (8)
Depreciation and amortization 52
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 81
Stock-based compensation expense 61
Merger integration expenses 38
Other expense 14
Adjusted EBITDA $241 - 247


Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

  Three months ended April 30,
 		    Outlook for the year ending
(in millions, except per share data) 2021
 		    2020      January 31, 2022
Net income (loss) $ (3 )   $     $(19) - (15)
Income tax provision (benefit) (3 )   —      (10) - (8)
Income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP (6 )       (29) - (23)
Non-GAAP adjustments:          
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 20      19      81
Stock-based compensation expense 13          61
Merger integration expenses     13      38
Acquisition costs     —      11
Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP 47      39      191
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 41      41      162 - 168
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 10      10      40 - 42
Non-GAAP net income 31      31      122 - 126
                   
Diluted weighted-average shares 82      72      84
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $ 0.38      $ 0.43      $1.45 - 1.50

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.

Certain terms

Term Definition
HSA A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
CDB Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.
HSA member Consumers with HSAs that we serve.
Total HSA Assets HSA members' deposits with our federally insured custodial depository partners and custodial cash deposits invested in an annuity contract with our insurance company partner. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner.
Client Our employer clients.
Total Accounts The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
Client-held funds Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.
Network Partner Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and other certain non-operating items.
Non-GAAP net income Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, and acquisition costs, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HealthEquity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021 Financial Results Highlights of the first quarter include: Revenue of $184.2 million, a decrease of 3% compared to $190.0 million in Q1 FY21.Net loss of $2.6 million, compared to net income of $1.8 million in Q1 FY21, with non-GAAP net income of $31.0 million, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board