HealthEquity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021 Financial Results

"Our fiscal year 2022 is off to a fast start with early sales wins, two material acquisition agreements in our core HSA business, and the new Luum mobility benefits platform helping clients return to work,” said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. “We believe our total solution is well-positioned to deliver substantial growth through the economy's reopening and recovery."

DRAPER, Utah, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") non-bank custodian, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2021.

First quarter financial results

Revenue for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021 of $184.2 million decreased 3% compared to $190.0 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $102.5 million, custodial revenue of $47.0 million, and interchange revenue of $34.7 million.

HealthEquity reported a net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $31.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $30.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $59.0 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021, a decrease of 6% compared to $63.0 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was 32% of revenue compared to 33% for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Account and asset metrics

HealthEquity reported sales of 115,000 new HSAs in the first quarter ended April 30, 2021, compared to 104,000 in the first quarter ended April 30, 2020. HSAs as of April 30, 2021 were approximately 5.8 million, an increase of 9% year over year, including 371,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 51% year over year. Total Accounts as of April 30, 2021 were 12.8 million, including 7.0 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of April 30, 2021 were $15.0 billion, an increase of 31% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $10.0 billion of HSA cash and $5.0 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.9 billion as of April 30, 2021.

WageWorks integration

HealthEquity completed its acquisition of WageWorks on August 30, 2019. As of April 30, 2021, we have achieved approximately $65 million of the approximately $80 million in annualized ongoing net synergies we expect to achieve by the end of fiscal year 2022.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, management expects revenues of $755 million to $765 million. Its outlook for net loss is between $19 million and $15 million, resulting in net loss of $0.23 to $0.18 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $122 million and $126 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.45 to $1.50 (based on an estimated 84 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $241 million to $247 million.

This outlook does not include any potential impact from the acquisitions of Further or the Fifth Third Bank HSA portfolio.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and other certain non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, and acquisition costs, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and its financial results;

our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of WageWorks with our business in an efficient and effective manner;

our ability to close the acquisition of Further and integrate the Further business successfully;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems and successfully manage our growth;

our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.



For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value) April 30, 2021

January 31, 2021

(unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 736,773 $ 328,803 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,648 and $4,239 as of April 30,

2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 74,468 72,767 Other current assets 53,870 58,607 Total current assets 865,111 460,177 Property and equipment, net 27,479 29,106 Operating lease right-of-use assets 86,139 89,508 Intangible assets, net 780,794 767,003 Goodwill 1,363,568 1,327,193 Other assets 38,778 37,420 Total assets $ 3,161,869 $ 2,710,407 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,636 $ 1,614 Accrued compensation 33,045 50,670 Accrued liabilities 73,446 75,880 Current portion of long-term debt 62,500 62,500 Operating lease liabilities 13,677 14,037 Total current liabilities 192,304 204,701 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 909,820 924,217 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 71,916 74,224 Other long-term liabilities 14,811 8,808 Deferred tax liability 124,748 119,729 Total long-term liabilities 1,121,295 1,126,978 Total liabilities 1,313,599 1,331,679 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and

outstanding as of April 30, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 83,377 and 77,168 shares issued and

outstanding as of April 30, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,630,529 1,158,372 Accumulated earnings 217,733 220,348 Total stockholders’ equity 1,848,270 1,378,728 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,161,869 $ 2,710,407



HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

Revenue Service revenue $ 102,534 $ 111,271 Custodial revenue 46,978 46,899 Interchange revenue 34,690 31,841 Total revenue 184,202 190,011 Cost of revenue Service costs 70,632 71,013 Custodial costs 5,009 5,045 Interchange costs 5,445 5,879 Total cost of revenue 81,086 81,937 Gross profit 103,116 108,074 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 14,086 11,455 Technology and development 35,469 31,078 General and administrative 20,687 18,998 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,814 18,702 Merger integration 8,807 12,770 Total operating expenses 98,863 93,003 Income from operations 4,253 15,071 Other expense Interest expense (6,689 ) (12,263 ) Other expense, net (3,630 ) (764 ) Total other expense (10,319 ) (13,027 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (6,066 ) 2,044 Income tax provision (benefit) (3,451 ) 218 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (2,615 ) $ 1,826 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 81,747 70,980 Diluted 81,747 72,292



HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (2,615 ) $ 1,826 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,768 27,507 Stock-based compensation 12,799 7,396 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,228 1,201 Other non-cash items 893 972 Deferred taxes 3,243 3,786 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (475 ) 1,074 Other assets 2,249 (8,360 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,369 3,104 Accrued compensation (17,748 ) (22,924 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (381 ) 1,362 Operating lease liabilities, non-current (2,308 ) (3,045 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,104 ) 1,127 Net cash provided by operating activities 30,918 15,026 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (49,533 ) — Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (15,469 ) (11,775 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,490 ) (7,511 ) Acquisition of intangible member assets (309 ) (6,008 ) Net cash used in investing activities (67,801 ) (25,294 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs 456,642 — Principal payments on long-term debt (15,625 ) (7,812 ) Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net (353 ) (3,776 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,189 1,223 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 444,853 (10,365 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 407,970 (20,633 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 328,803 191,726 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 736,773 $ 171,093



HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2021

2020

Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 4,988 $ 10,749 Income tax payments (refunds), net (4,852 ) 733 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts

payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 3,982 1,537 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 765 968 Contingent consideration recognized at acquisition 8,147 — Exercise of common stock options receivable 5 —

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is as follows:

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2021

2020

Cost of revenue $ 2,403 $ 1,463 Sales and marketing 2,188 958 Technology and development 3,013 2,917 General and administrative 5,195 2,058 Other expense, net (1) 342 — Total stock-based compensation expense $ 13,141 $ 7,396

(1) Equity-based awards exchanged for cash in connection with the Luum acquisition.





Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 % Change January 31, 2021 HSAs 5,846 5,380 9 % 5,782 New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 115 104 11 % 370 New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 115 104 11 % 687 New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date — — n/a — HSAs with investments 371 245 51 % 333 CDBs 6,986 7,338 (5 )% 7,028 Total Accounts 12,832 12,718 1 % 12,810 Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 12,870 12,784 1 % 12,659 Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 12,870 12,784 1 % 12,604



HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) April 30, 2021

April 30, 2020

% Change

January 31, 2021

HSA cash with yield (1) $ 9,809 $ 8,338 18 % $ 9,875 HSA cash without yield (2) 217 386 (44 )% 244 Total HSA cash 10,026 8,724 15 % 10,119 HSA investments with yield (1) 4,869 2,483 96 % 4,078 HSA investments without yield (2) 118 297 (60 )% 138 Total HSA investments 4,987 2,780 79 % 4,216 Total HSA Assets 15,013 11,504 31 % 14,335 Average daily HSA cash with yield - Year-to-date 9,826 8,283 19 % 8,599 Average daily HSA cash with yield - Quarter-to-date $ 9,826 $ 8,283 19 % $ 9,060

(1) HSA Assets that generate custodial revenue.

(2) HSA Assets that do not generate custodial revenue.



Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) April 30, 2021

April 30, 2020

% Change January 31, 2021

Client-held funds (1) $ 903 $ 894 1 % $ 986 Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date (1) 899 831 8 % 847 Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date (1) 899 831 8 % 848

(1) Client-held funds that generate custodial revenue.





Net income (loss) reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2021

2020

Net income (loss) $ (2,615 ) $ 1,826 Interest income (408 ) (600 ) Interest expense 6,689 12,263 Income tax provision (benefit) (3,451 ) 218 Depreciation and amortization 11,954 8,805 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,814 18,702 Stock-based compensation expense 12,799 7,396 Merger integration expenses 8,807 12,770 Acquisition costs (1) 5,939 94 Other (2) (554 ) 1,535 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,974 $ 63,009

(1) For the three months ended April 30, 2021, acquisition costs included $0.3 million of stock-based compensation expense.

(2) For the three months ended April 30, 2021, other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $1.3 million offset by other income, net, of $1.8 million. For the three months ended April 30, 2020, other consisted of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $0.3 million and other costs of $1.3 million.



Reconciliation of net loss outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2022 Net loss $(19) - (15) Interest income (2) Interest expense 26 Income tax benefit (10) - (8) Depreciation and amortization 52 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 81 Stock-based compensation expense 61 Merger integration expenses 38 Other expense 14 Adjusted EBITDA $241 - 247



Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30,

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) 2021

2020 January 31, 2022 Net income (loss) $ (3 ) $ 2 $(19) - (15) Income tax provision (benefit) (3 ) — (10) - (8) Income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP (6 ) 2 (29) - (23) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 20 19 81 Stock-based compensation expense 13 7 61 Merger integration expenses 8 13 38 Acquisition costs 6 — 11 Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP 47 39 191 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 41 41 162 - 168 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 10 10 40 - 42 Non-GAAP net income 31 31 122 - 126 Diluted weighted-average shares 82 72 84 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $ 0.38 $ 0.43 $1.45 - 1.50

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.

