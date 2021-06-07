Centennial Resource Development to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) today announced that Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference to be held virtually on June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. Mr. Smith is also scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference to be held virtually on June 23, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern. The live webcasts for both conferences will be available on Centennial’s website at www.cdevinc.com under the Investor Relations tab.



About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.cdevinc.com.

Contact:

Hays Mabry

Director, Investor Relations

(832) 240-3265

ir@cdevinc.com