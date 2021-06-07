Regency Centers Issues Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) announced the release of its annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The report illustrates Regency’s continued commitment to corporate responsibility, as well as key environmental, social, and governance initiatives and achievements. The report can be found on Regency’s Corporate Responsibility website.



“Leadership in Corporate Responsibility has always been a cornerstone of Regency’s strategy and corporate culture; we strive to do well while also doing good. Even throughout the challenges of 2020, we remained steadfast in our commitment,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During 2020, we advanced our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, continued our focus on the refreshment of our Board of Directors and enhanced our environmental sustainability program; all while supporting our people and tenants through the difficult and tragic events of the past year. Our commitment to leadership in ESG will only grow from here.”