Design Therapeutics to Participate in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a biotechnology company developing treatments for degenerative genetic disorders, today reported that João Siffert, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET.



The live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.designtx.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.